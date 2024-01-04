Chef Tatung Sarthou's Spicy Peanut Chicken Pizza recipe

CAINTA, Philippines — Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou has always been an innovative chef.

He likes to surprise people with recipes that are unexpected and unconventional. So when Skippy, one of the world’s favorite peanut butter brands, recently collaborated with him on special recipes for its 90th anniversary, Chef Tatung veered away from usual recipes that make use of peanut butter. Instead, he came up with three creative ones—Spicy Peanut Chicken Pizza, Chicken Satay Burger with Peanut Hoisin Sauce, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake—and offered them in one of his restaurants, Azadore, for a two-week period.

Here, he shared the recipe of Spicy Peanut Chicken Pizza, a flatbread-inspired pizza topped with savory chicken tikka strips, vegetables, and mushroom, over a nutty Indian butter chicken sauce.

Spicy Peanut Chicken Flat Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

For the Spicy Peanut Sauce (for drizzling on top):

1 cup Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

3 Tbsps. Sriracha Sauce

2 Tbsps. brown sugar

3 Tbsps. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. grated ginger

2 Tbsps. vinegar

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

Water, to adjust

For the chicken marinade:

350 grams chicken breast

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sugar

Black pepper to taste

2 cloves garlic, grated

Oil for sautéing

3/4 cup mushrooms

Salt to taste

For the pizza sauce:

3 Tbsps, butter

3 Tbsps. grated onion

1 Tbsp. grated ginger

1 clove garlic, grated

2 Tbsps. curry powder

4 Tbsps. Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

1 cup tomato sauce

1/3 cup cooking cream

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsps. brown sugar

1/4 cup water

1 tsp. chili flakes

For the toppings:

1 pc. pizza dough (12 inches)

Oil

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup green bell pepper

1/4 cup red bell pepper

1/4 cup white onion

1 cup ripe mango

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

PROCEDURE:

1. Fist, prepare the spicy peanut sauce. In a clean bowl, put 1 cup of Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter. Add Sriracha, brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, vinegar, sesame oil and water. Mix/blend them well, and set aside.

2. In another clean bowl, cut chicken breast into strips, and marinate in soy sauce, sugar, black pepper, and garlic.

3. Heat oil in pan over medium high heat. Sauté mushroom, season with salt, and continue to cook for at least 30 to 45 seconds. Set aside.

4. In the same pan, sear chicken breast strips for 30 seconds. Set aside.

5. Using the same pan turn down the heat to medium low. Add 2 Tbsps. butter, grated onion, grated ginger, grated garlic, curry powder, Skippy creamy peanut butter, tomato sauce, cream, pepper, salt, sugar, chili flakes and water, and stir for 1 minute.

6. Prepare 12-inch pizza dough. Brush oil on the edge of the crust. Spoon the Skippy Creamy Peanut Pizza sauce on the crust and spread out. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Arrange bell peppers, onion, sautéed mushrooms, and chicken breast on the cheese. Bake in preheated 250?C oven for about 10 minutes.

7. Drizzle all over with the remaining peanut sauce.

8. Add ripe mango and cilantro on top.