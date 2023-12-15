Recipe: Bibingka a la Mode

MANILA, Philippines — In an earlier post, we have shared with you a recipe of Bibingkang Galapong, which shows how to cook bibingka (rice cake) the traditional way.

Now, we want to share with you an easy and modern variation of the favorite Christmastime kakanin, served with a scoop of lovely ube ice cream on top to make it "a la mode" for the unusually warm December weather this year.

You can replace the ube with your favorite flavor of ice cream. This recipe is from The Maya Kitchen.

Bibingka a la Mode

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack Maya Oven Toaster Bibingka Mix (150 grams)

1 egg

1/3 cup water

1 tbsp. melted butter

Ube ice cream, as needed

Sweetened macapuno for topping

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F or 200°C. Grease a 6.5-inch round bibingka pan with butter and set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine the bibingka mix and all of the contents of the sachet inside the box. Blend well. Add egg, water and melted butter. Beat until smooth and pour into prepared pan.

3. Bake for 15 minutes or until done.

4. Once cool, top with ube ice cream and macapuno.

5. Serve immediately.

*Makes 1 to 2 servings.