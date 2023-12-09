Making a case for white chocolate: Chocolate debate ensues

MANILA, Philippines — White chocolate is technically not chocolate. While white chocolate comes from the same cocoa beans as regular chocolate, it does not have cocoa solids; thus, technically, it cannot be considered “real” chocolate.

For chocolate to be considered chocolate, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that it be made up of at least 10% cocoa mass (nibs and cocoa fat). The FDA says nothing about cocoa butter content.

Yet cocoa butter is what white chocolate contains. Cocoa butter, in combination with sugar and milk solids, gives white chocolate its sweet taste and creamy texture.

Pastry chefs, especially those who love white chocolate, however, are not taking this sitting down.

They dispute the idea that white chocolate is not real chocolate. They argue that white chocolate should be grouped in with everything that is made from cacao beans since they all have the same base.

Since a lot of people like white chocolate, they argue about recognizing it as an important ingredient for baking and confectionary. For one, white chocolate goes very well with fruits, since chocolates with a more pronounced chocolate flavor, such as milk chocolate and dark chocolate, tend to overpower the subtle natural taste of fruits.

