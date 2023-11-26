Milk tea brand marks 15 years with Ube Pandan, Yema Mais flavors

MANILA, Philippines — By way of celebrating its 15th year in the consumer market, Serenitea recently launched its Maligayang Festivi-teas at the Lola Cafe in Podium's F&B section.

A tasting and celebrating event for the coming holiday season, the milk tea label also came up with two distinctive Paskong Pinoy concoctions: Ube Pandan Green Tea and Yema Mais Con Yelo.

"In 2008, we opened a store in the Little Baguio district of San Juan with an exceptional line of tea drinks. We never wavered despite our initial sale of P60! Now, we have 60 branches nationwide. This year, we've partnered with another homegrown brand, Pan de Manila, for our Paskong Pinoy beverages.

"We will stay true to our commitment to delight and rejuvenate our customers in every cup that we serve; not only by serving delicious tea drinks but also by forging pioneering and exciting partnerships with local brands like Pan de Manila and coming up with much-awaited promos like the Jumbo Cup. As Serenitea marks its remarkable 15-year journey, we eagerly embrace the future and look forward to expanding our reach in the years to come," said general manager Juliet Chen.

The Ube Pandan Green Tea concoction is a merry mix of pandan slush with Ube Halaya and topped with candied grated young coco, while Yema Mais Con Yelo is a delectable corn-flavored slush lined with Yema and grated cheese then topped with corn bits, grated cheese and yema.

During certain days in the middle of December, which is Serenitea's anniversary month, any purchase of a large drink from a participating list is automatically upsized to a Jumbo drink for free.

The participating milk tea drinks are Pearl, Okinawa, Hokkaido, Wintermelon, Summer Breeze, Winter Frost, Fruitea Green Apple, Fruitea Lychee, Fruitea Cranberry, Brown Sugar Regular Fresh Milk, Tara Lover and Creme Brulee.

The three-day Jumbo Cup promo will run from December 14 to 16 and will be available nationwide in all Serenitea branches, as well as delivery app partners like Grab and Food Panda.

The limited-edition holiday milk tea options, on the other hand, will be available throughout the Christmas season until after the New Year, alongside its very popular concoctions like Chicken Chops and Okinawa Milk Tea.

