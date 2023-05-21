From Palawan to Manila: 'Mompreneur' finds success in milk tea business

MANILA, Philippines — Mothers have always been the embodiment of love and the pillar of every home. While dads provided for the family’s financial needs, moms took care of the children and kept the family happy together. But now moms are showing that besides impeccable home management skills, they are also capable of building successful businesses without sacrificing family stability.

What was once considered as an industry dominated by men is now slowly being conquered by creative "mompreneurs."

One of them is Ana Lustre-Malijan, a wife, mother and business owner from Palawan who has successfully built a business out of frozen yogurt and milk tea in the province. She is not just bringing the business to Metro Manila; she is growing it into a chain with stores in numerous locations around the metro. She is doing this while at the same time staying active and involved in the lives of her family.

Ana’s entrepreneurial venture was a result of passion and innovation. She established Frotea, a frozen yogurt and milk tea business in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, in 2012. It was the love child of the factors that Ana held dear and was strengthened by her children’s love for milk tea drinks.

In a world littered with fierce competition, Ana made creativity work for her by combining frozen yogurt and milk tea, and she threw in hard work and dedication to the business. It did not come without its share of challenges, but Ana hurdled the obstacles, persisting until Frotea became one of the most recognizable brands in Palawan.

From there, Ana brought the brand to Metro Manila to reverse the usual path that businesses take, which is to build a name in Metro Manila and then expand the business to the provinces. She made it the other way around, establishing the brand in the province then expanding the business rapidly by opening 23 stores in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

Bold, ambitious, resilient and creative, this mompreneur celebrates motherhood by being a successful businesswoman while staying true to her calling as a mother and homemaker.

