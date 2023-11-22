^

Food and Leisure

Give in to the ‘dark’ side: Three things to know about dark beers

Argie C. Aguja - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 10:49am
for San Miguel Beer
Give in to the â��darkâ�� side: Three things to know about dark beers

MANILA, Philippines — Of all the alcoholic drinks, beer ranks as the most widely consumed in the world. And by volume, beer ranks just below potable water and tea in terms of popularity among all kinds of beverages.

Western markets have long been accustomed to dark beers. The traditional European brewing regions of Germany, Belgium, England and the Czech Republic each have their own local beer varieties that form part of their diet and food culture.

But the rest of the world is quickly catching up to Westerners, in terms of dark beer consumption, according to a study published by strategic advisory firm Delvens.

The global dark beer market has reached a value of $28.14 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow from $30.6 billion in 2023 to $56.08 billion in 2030 with a compounded average growth rate of 9%.

A number of factors such as increase in the production of microbreweries required for dark beer production, the wide range of availability of dark beers, and the shift in consumer preference are boosting market growth.

With the growing interest in dark beers, here are a few things Filipinos should know about this popular drink.

1. Color

The source of color in dark beers comes from the malt used. The longer the malt is toasted, the darker it becomes and thus the darker the beer gets.

Other ingredients added by the brewer—from coffees to chocolates and herbs, among others—could affect the color of the final product.

Lightly roasted malts could result in straw and golden colors. A medium roast turns beers into amber and copper colors. A darker roast yields brown and light black colors while the heaviest roasts yield blackest color.

2. Flavor

Dark beer is known for its rich, complex flavor profile that is distinctly unique from its lighter colored counterparts. Generally, the flavor of dark beer is dominated by roasted notes, such as caramel, coffee and chocolate, which come from the use of roasted malts.

This gives dark beer a certain type of malty, sweet flavor that is balanced by a mild bitterness from the hops.

Other kinds of dark beer, like dunkel and dark lagers, have a more pronounced malt flavor and lower hop bitterness compared to dark ales.

3. Strength

The strength of beer is a general term for the amount of alcohol present. At first glance, dark beers may seem a bit “strong” because of their darker shades. But in reality, color has nothing to do with alcohol levels, measured in percentages called ABV (alcohol by volume).

The Philippines own full-bodied premium dark lager

When it comes to beer, the best way to find your perfect dark begins with confidently facing it head on, keeping open to the possibility of a bold new experience.

Discover San Miguel Cerveza Negra, the only full-bodied dark lager beer within the San Miguel Beer’s portfolio.

Take a sip into the dark side, where the distinguished immerse into the unconventional, indulgent and unique.

 

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sanmiguelcervezanegrabeer.

ASC Ref. No: S0168P110623S

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with San Miguel Beer. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

<

vuukle comment

SAN MIGUEL

SAN MIGUEL BEER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Brunch Waffle Cookies
11 days ago

Recipe: Brunch Waffle Cookies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Make your waffle more fancy and fun for a loaded brunch.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Global wine production hits lowest level since 1961
11 days ago

Global wine production hits lowest level since 1961

By Agence France-Presse | 11 days ago
Global wine production has fallen this year to its lowest level since 1961 as vineyards were pummelled by extreme weather...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Beef Wellington on the way: Gordon Ramsay to open 1st Philippine restaurant
11 days ago

Beef Wellington on the way: Gordon Ramsay to open 1st Philippine restaurant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
The "Hell's Kitchen" host and celebrated chef is set to open his first Philippine restaurant by the second quarter of 2024...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Vigan Longganisa Lasagna, pasta with a Pinoy twist
11 days ago

Recipe: Vigan Longganisa Lasagna, pasta with a Pinoy twist

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Why not use Vigan longganisa instead of the usual ground beef (or pork!) in your lasagna?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Bringing the best of Negrense cuisine to Makati
12 days ago

Bringing the best of Negrense cuisine to Makati

12 days ago
“Namit” is an Ilonggo word for yummy food, and Negrense cuisine is one of the nation’s best in terms of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with