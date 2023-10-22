^

Food and Leisure

Cheapest Michelin-starred meal now available in new Hawker Chan branch

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 12:20pm
Some of the dishes offered at Hawker Chan in Gateway 2.
MANILA, Philippines — With the expansion of Araneta City's flagship mall, Gateway Mall 2, to more than 200,000 square meters of retail spaces, diners can expect an abundance of exciting dining options when they explore the entirety of the newly-opened mall.

Coliseum patrons entering or exiting through the mall's Upper Ground Floor access will be greeted with an array of nearby food choices, such as Tim Ho Wan, BLK 513, Subway, Llao Llao, Pound and Hawker Chan.

Gourmands who are missing their Singaporean food experience will be delighted to know that Hawker Chan has introduced new merienda bowls and festive platefuls, aside from affordable menu items like their Soya Sauce Chicken, touted as the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal at P168!

This has made the food store the "world's first Michelin hawker" — albeit, diners are comfortably seated and not in a rush! 

According to Eric Thomas Dee, chief operating officer of Foodie Global Concepts, chickens are freshly slaughtered daily. They are not frozen in commissaries. This accounts for the chicken meat's moistness and tenderness. Their Poached Chicken with the accompanying ginger sauce is a must-try too!

Those who love fish would relish the Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet meal that's garnished with generous amounts of diced bell peppers, onions and carrots with a sweet/spicy vinegar sauce, giving it just the right bite!

Hawker Chan stands as a culinary luminary renowned for its authentic and innovative approach to traditional Singaporean cuisine. With consistent Michelin Guide recognition and the prestigious Michelin Gourmand award, the brand has solidified its position as a global culinary icon. Embracing its roots while constantly pushing boundaries, Hawker Chan continues to redefine the culinary landscape, captivating the hearts and palates of foodies worldwide.

Other plated options come with Char Siew, a pork dish that's comparable to our asado but roasted; or the Char Kway Teow, Singaporean flat noodles mixed with miki, fish ball, green onions and chorizo bits. Plus, you can have your fill of roasted duck, if you feel like it.

For sweet endings, try the delectable Chendol — your dessert in a glass! It is a concoction of sweetened shaved ice topped with corn bits, chewy gelatin bits and milk. The Chendol is a deconstructed version of our halo-halo. But if you prefer a drier variety, go for their Buchi with sweetened peanut filling.

Savor your fave Hawker Chan dishes at the newly opened Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

RELATED: In photos: What's inside the new Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City?

 

HAWKER CHAN

MICHELIN-STAR RESTAURANTS
