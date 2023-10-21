Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2

MANILA, Philippines — Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its newest branch in Gateway 2 at the Araneta Center in Quezon City.

The first branch to rise in the north of Metro Manila, the steakhouse is offering its grill concept, one that blends its renowned sophistication with the spirited atmosphere of its bar. Patrons are treated to a lip-smacking selection of grill offerings at the newest branch.

It offers a wide array of classic menu items, including the renowned USDA Prime Dry-aged Porterhouse Steak. Alternatively, diners can delve into Wolfgang’s Steakhouse’s other offerings, such as Skirt Steak Tacos, Lomo Saltado, Grilled Baby Back Ribs, Wolfgang’s Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Barbecue Short Ribs, Dry-Aged Pastrami, Beef Filet Roast and Grilled Lemon Caper Chicken.

For those who want a bit of everything, they can pick the restaurant's Grill Sets, which are aptly called Taste of New York, Taste of Manila and Wolfgang Lite.

“From the milestone of introducing more value-driven, more interesting and more flavorful plates in City of Dreams, it is an absolute honor to be able to continue this legacy here at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Araneta City,” said Peter Zwiener, president and co-founder of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

“Nothing brings our family more joy than to share this unparalleled dining experience we have all come to enjoy and love to the rest of Metro Manila through this benchmark in Quezon City where the best of sports and entertainment come together in a show of force unlike any other,” he added.

With its new cocktails, guests can enjoy exciting creations like the Guava Caipirinha, a vibrant and refreshing fusion of cachaça and ripe guava; The Alpha, a refined creation where flavors dance on the palate; and the Lilikoi Margarita, a harmonious blend of passion fruit, zesty lime and the smoothness of Don Julio Blanco tequila.

For its selection of prime steaks and chops, Wolfgang's wine cellar complements its grill offerings.

“The Araneta Group is steadfast in its pursuit of pioneering endeavors that are the first, the biggest and the best in their class, and with this partnership, which stands to be a first in Quezon City,” said Lorna Fabian, vice president for Leasing at Araneta Group.

“In our pursuit to create inclusive communities that deliver memorable experiences worth sharing and ultimately, always welcome everyone, we are grateful to take this step forward with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and grow the food scene in delightful abundance here in Araneta City,” she added.

