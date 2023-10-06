^

Food and Leisure

San Miguel Beer announces Oktoberfest schedule 'all o-beer' the Philippines

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 3:33pm
San Miguel Beer announces Oktoberfest schedule 'all o-beer' the Philippines
San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest poster
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — After the COVID-19 pandemic has been officially declared over, everything seems to be back to normal these days except for a still continuing degree of precaution, of course.

School is back to an everyday face-to-face affair. The regional festivals are pulsating with energy all over the country once again. Singer-composer Jose Mari Chan guested on TV and held a mini concert in a mall in Alabang and his Christmas songs began playing on radio and retail stores on September 1. And the most anticipated alcohol beverage event on the Philippine calendar, the San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest, is making a grand comeback this October.

The country’s top beer producer, San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) is set to send waves of festive fun ‘All OBeer The Country’ with the return of the San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest. A highly anticipated month-long “holiday” merry-making patterned after the original beer festival and travelling carnival of Munich, Bavaria (now Germany), the San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest is a series of drinking—and eating—parties with live concerts, agricultural fairs, beer tents and so much more. Fans of the tradition who missed the spectacle can expect plenty of excitement as SMB prepares to stage a series of bar and cluster events nationwide starting September.

Headlined by some of the country’s top local acts, each San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest party promises to be a chock-full of exciting promos, fun activities, and premium item giveaways, not to mention the overflow of signature San Miguel beers.

San Miguel Beer Oktoberfest remains to be the largest fiesta in the country recognized by the Department of Tourism since 2005. Year after year, the event has hosted epic festivities which has made it synonymous with the Filipino culture of drinking, feasting, and musical entertainment. And after taking a break during the pandemic (and understandably so), it is set to take the country by storm once again. So stay tuned on the event schedules and latest promos on San Miguel Oktoberfest’s Facebook account.

Here are some of the schedules so far:

  • Friday, October 6: The Road House Manila Bay, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City
  • Saturday: October 7: Matina Town Square, McArthur Highway, Davao City
  • Saturday: October 7: Lingayen Capitol Baywalk Bars, Pangasinan
  • Saturday: October 7: Boardwalk Bars, Waterfront Road, Zambales 

