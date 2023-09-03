^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chef-approved homemade Blueberry Potato Crackers

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 5:11pm
Recipe: Chef-approved homemade Blueberry Potato Crackers
Blueberry Potato Crackers by Chef Alvin Ong
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Blueberry Potato Crackers sound exquisitely high-end. Do not be disheartened because a chef has made it easy for you to make them at home.

Try your hands and dabble with cooking, and you will end up with this great snack by Chef Alvin Ong, using fresh or frozen blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. They are readily available in supermarkets these days.

Blueberry Potato Crackers

INGREDIENTS: 

For the blueberry juice:

250 grams frozen blueberries

50 grams water

For the dough:

180 grams all-purpose flour

75 grams dehydrated potato flakes

30 grams butter, melted

5 grams salt

180 grams blueberry juice

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the blueberry juice by combining frozen blueberries and water in a blender. Puree and strain. Set aside.

2. For the dough, combine all the ingredients and knead them until smooth and well combined. Rest for 30 minutes.

3. Flatten each dough ball with a rolling pin until 1 to 1.5 mm in thickness. Use a pizza cutter to cut into strips or squares. Poke the strips or squares with a fork in the middle to prevent them from puffing.

4. Preheat the oven to 165°C and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until dry and crisp.

5. Serve on a graze platter or with a dip.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's blueberry oatmeal bars

vuukle comment

BLUEBERRIES

CRACKERS

RECIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Chef Tatung Sarthou shares his Chicken Satay Burger recipe
8 days ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou shares his Chicken Satay Burger recipe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Satay in a burger? Chef Tatung Sarthou shows how to do it.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Maris Racal opens coffee shop in La Union
8 days ago

Maris Racal opens coffee shop in La Union

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Actress-singer Maris Racal has embarked on her first business venture, a brand new coffee shop in San Juan, La Union.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Home-cooked fish dish: Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa
10 days ago

Home-cooked fish dish: Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
There is nothing more comforting on rainy days than to indulge in a delicious home-cooked fish dish with freshly steamed rice...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up &ndash; Jollibee Super Meals!
brandSpace
10 days ago

Here’s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up – Jollibee Super Meals!

10 days ago
Customers can enjoy set combinations of some of their favorite menu items like the Crispylicious-Juicylicious Chickenjoy,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town
12 days ago

Megaworld highlighting Latin American, Japanese offerings in BGC's Forbes Town

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The Forbes Town area of Bonifacio Global City is filled with dining options and drinking spots, and Megaworld has opted to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with