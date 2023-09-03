Recipe: Chef-approved homemade Blueberry Potato Crackers

MANILA, Philippines — Blueberry Potato Crackers sound exquisitely high-end. Do not be disheartened because a chef has made it easy for you to make them at home.

Try your hands and dabble with cooking, and you will end up with this great snack by Chef Alvin Ong, using fresh or frozen blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. They are readily available in supermarkets these days.

Blueberry Potato Crackers

INGREDIENTS:

For the blueberry juice:

250 grams frozen blueberries

50 grams water

For the dough:

180 grams all-purpose flour

75 grams dehydrated potato flakes

30 grams butter, melted

5 grams salt

180 grams blueberry juice

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the blueberry juice by combining frozen blueberries and water in a blender. Puree and strain. Set aside.

2. For the dough, combine all the ingredients and knead them until smooth and well combined. Rest for 30 minutes.

3. Flatten each dough ball with a rolling pin until 1 to 1.5 mm in thickness. Use a pizza cutter to cut into strips or squares. Poke the strips or squares with a fork in the middle to prevent them from puffing.

4. Preheat the oven to 165°C and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until dry and crisp.

5. Serve on a graze platter or with a dip.

