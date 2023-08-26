Chef Tatung Sarthou shares his Chicken Satay Burger recipe

Chef Tatung shows how to put the burger together in a demo.

MANILA, Philippines — We Filipinos love peanut butter. We usually use the rich and creamy spread as filling for sandwiches.

On pandesal or on loaf bread, peanut butter is a comfort food from our childhood that we never really outgrow. Instead, we keep going back to it, and it never fails to bring back happy memories.

This is true with Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou as much as it is with most of us.

Skippy Peanut Butter, one of the world’s favorite peanut butter brands, recently celebrated its 90th anniversary. Chef Tatung created three delicious recipes using Skippy’s Peanut Butter and even offered them in one of his restaurants, Azadore, for two weeks.

Chef Tatung said, “I just had fun with Skippy. I wanted to create dishes that are not very traditional but entirely flavorful and exciting. Something one would not think of when craving peanut butter.”

One of these dishes was Chicken Satay Burger with Hoisin Peanut Butter (flavorful and juicy chicken satay with coleslaw in a soy and buttery brioche bun). He shares his recipe with Philstar.com readers.

Chicken Satay Burger with Peanut Hoisin Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

For the satay paste:

3 cloves garlic

3 tbsps. shallots or onion

1 tsp. lemongrass

1 tbsp. ginger

1 tsp. chili flakes

1 tbsp. red curry paste

2 tbsps. brown sugar

2 tbsps. oil

1/4 cup Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Salt to taste

For additional chicken marinade:

1/2 kg. chicken thigh fillets

3 tbsps. fish sauce

3 tbsps. soy sauce

1 tbsp. lemon juice

For the peanut hoisin sauce:

2 cups Skippy Chunky Peanut Butter

1 clove garlic

2 tbsps. hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1/2 cup water

For the coleslaw:

250 grams cabbage

50 grams red cabbage

50 grams carrots

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

For the bread:

Preferably brioche or any burger bun

PROCEDURE:

1. Using a mortar and pestle, combine the ingredients for the satay paste, except for the peanut butter, and blend. Add the peanut butter after combining the ingredients.

2. In a separate bowl, marinate the chicken in the additional marinade ingredients. Add satay paste. Mix well and marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Make the peanut hoisin sauce. Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Mix and set aside.

4. Using a grill pan, cook the marinated chicken over high heat.

5. For the coleslaw, simply mix all the ingredients together.

6. To assemble, slice the burger bun in half and spread the peanut hoisin sauce on the bottom half. Add the grilled chicken. Spoon the coleslaw over it. Cover it with the top half of the bun.

