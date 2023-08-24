^

Food and Leisure

Here’s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up – Jollibee Super Meals!

Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 11:00am
for Jollibee
Hereâ��s an extra satisfying meal that will fill you up â�� Jollibee Super Meals!
The Jollibee Super Meals start at P125 in all Jollibee stores nationwide.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A trip to Jollibee means instant happiness because you get delicious food which is loved from all over the world, guaranteed.

But there are days when we long for an extra filling meal to keep us satiated for the rest of the day, or as we end the day.

For those pursuits for something extra filling, you can opt for a Jollibee Super Meal, an all-in-one meal that features its best-tasting hits through winning set combinations.

Customers can enjoy set combinations of some of their favorite menu items like the Crispylicious-Juicylicious Chickenjoy, the Sweet-Sarap Jolly Spaghetti, the Langhap-Sarap Yumburger, the Beefy-Saucy Linamnam Ulam Burger Steak, and more.

“Super Meals are Jollibee’s best option for those who want an extra big meal because they can be sure that each component of that meal will be delightful,” Jollibee Assistant Vice President Mari Aldecoa said. “The Super Meal is extra sulit as it has no subpar fillers—just pure goodness in every bite—and it will be finished off without any waste!”

Customers can choose from a variety of set combinations:

  1. Newly launched Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Crispy Fries, rice and drink
     
  2. Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Crispy Fries, rice and drink
     
  3. Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Burger Steak, rice and drink
     
  4. Half-Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburger, Jolly Crispy Fries and drink

The Jollibee Super Meals start at P125 in all Jollibee stores nationwide. Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself to an extra-filling, extra-satisfying meal via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

 

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

