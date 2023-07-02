Recipe: All this Thai barbecue needs is light grilling

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love barbecues or grills because the smokiness gives the meat a unique charred flavor? If yes, there is a recipe that is easy to follow and will not take a lot of time to prepare.

This Thai Pork Barbecue recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation requires only light grilling. The combination of cilantro (wansuy) with garlic, coconut sugar, fish sauce and coconut milk gives it that unique Asian flavor that you’d fall in love with.

Thai Pork Barbecue

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup minced cilantro (wansuy)

3 tbsps. minced garlic

1 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tbsps. coconut sugar

1 tbsp. patis (fish sauce)

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 cup coconut milk

1 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (10 grams)

600 grams pork shoulder, sliced

16 to 24 pcs. bamboo skewers

PROCEDURE:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine cilantro, garlic, black pepper, coconut sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, coconut milk and Ajinomoto seasoning.

2. Add the thin slices of pork shoulder into the mixture and marinate it for at least 2 hours for best result.

3. Thread the marinated meat on skewers and prepare the griller.

4. Grill each side for at least 5 minutes or until tender.

5. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with your preferred sauce or vinegar. Enjoy!

Cooking tip:

Pork should have a minimum thickness of 3/4 to 1 inch because if the cuts are thinner than this, it is easy to overcook the meat, causing it to dry out during grilling.

