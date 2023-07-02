^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: All this Thai barbecue needs is light grilling

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 2, 2023 | 11:37am
Recipe: All this Thai barbecue needs is light grilling
Thai Pork Barbecue
Ajinomoto / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love barbecues or grills because the smokiness gives the meat a unique charred flavor? If yes, there is a recipe that is easy to follow and will not take a lot of time to prepare. 

This Thai Pork Barbecue recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation requires only light grilling. The combination of cilantro (wansuy) with garlic, coconut sugar, fish sauce and coconut milk gives it that unique Asian flavor that you’d fall in love with.

Thai Pork Barbecue

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup minced cilantro (wansuy)

3 tbsps. minced garlic

1 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tbsps. coconut sugar

1 tbsp. patis (fish sauce)

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 cup coconut milk

1 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (10 grams)

600 grams pork shoulder, sliced

16 to 24 pcs. bamboo skewers

PROCEDURE:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine cilantro, garlic, black pepper, coconut sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, coconut milk and Ajinomoto seasoning.

2. Add the thin slices of pork shoulder into the mixture and marinate it for at least 2 hours for best result.

3. Thread the marinated meat on skewers and prepare the griller.

4. Grill each side for at least 5 minutes or until tender.

5. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with your preferred sauce or vinegar. Enjoy!

Cooking tip:

Pork should have a minimum thickness of 3/4 to 1 inch because if the cuts are thinner than this, it is easy to overcook the meat, causing it to dry out during grilling.

RELATED: Cook Chicken Inasal, Iloilo style and call it Chicken Barbecue

BARBECUE

RECIPES

THAI FOOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: All this Thai barbecue needs is light grilling
1 hour ago

Recipe: All this Thai barbecue needs is light grilling

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Here is a simple and easy Thai-style barbecue recipe.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Coco Martin goes from 'Batang Quiapo' to 'Batang San Miguel'
3 days ago

Coco Martin goes from 'Batang Quiapo' to 'Batang San Miguel'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Only the most promising, accomplished, and enduring showbiz personalities are handpicked to star in iconic “Batang San...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
New day-and-night club opens with Asian-fusion menu
3 days ago

New day-and-night club opens with Asian-fusion menu

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The newly-opened KAO Manila Day & Night Club in Newport City is dishing out an Asian-fusion menu to be enjoyed for dinner...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Brothers Burger celebrates 24th anniversary with limited-edition burger bundles
Sponsored
4 days ago

Brothers Burger celebrates 24th anniversary with limited-edition burger bundles

4 days ago
Calling all burger and cheese lovers! Brothers Burger adds to its line of gourmet burgers the all-new Smashed-style Grilled...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's blueberry oatmeal bars
5 days ago

Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's blueberry oatmeal bars

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Got some fresh blueberries in the house and want to make something delicious with it? Why not make Blueberry Oatmeal...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: A Visayan dish called Humba
7 days ago

Recipe: A Visayan dish called Humba

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Humba is a Visayan staple dish of stewed pork cooked in soy sauce, vinegar and sugar.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with