Chef Laudico's buffet restaurant Guevarra's turns 10

Chefs Roland and Jac Laudico are celebrating the 10th year anniversary of their passion project, the famed buffet restaurant, Guevarra's, this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Can you believe it? Chefs Roland and Jac Laudico’s passion project, the buffet restaurant Guevarra’s by Chef Laudico, is 10 years old.

It seems just like yesterday when the celebrity couple opened the doors of the buffet restaurant in San Juan to the dining public. It was a 1920s two-story heritage house that was located along P. Guevarra St. corner of Argonne St., secluded from view by its high concrete fence.

When its gates opened to reveal a beautiful white mansion that housed a buffet restaurant, people who drove this way were surprised and delighted especially after finding out that Chefs Lau and Jac were the persons behind the restaurant and that they had priced their buffet at a very reasonable P399 per person (now, it’s P759 for lunch and dinner buffets and P559 for weekend breakfast, which are still affordable).

At a time when buffets were all the rage and they cost more or less P1,000 per person in hotels, Guevarra’s became the perfect alternative. The food did not disappoint, as Chef Lau was an expert on Filipino food with a contemporary twist and Chef Jac whipped up awesome desserts.

Their formula is simple: delicious Filipino food, a wide range of choices totaling at least 50 at any time, a reasonable price, a cozy and elegant ambiance courtesy of the heritage house, and ample parking with a sprawling garden and lawn area.

Guevarra’s (named after the street along where the restaurant stands) thrived, and now it is 10 years old. From managing intimate a la carte Filipino restaurants to running a big-time buffet restaurant that had full reservations almost every day, the Laudicos managed to cross over with flying colors.

The homey restaurant features an everyday showcase of good Filipino food, from appetizers, soups and salads to chafing dishes filled with main courses, rice and noodles. There is also a carving station with chicken, beef and pork always ready to be sliced away, plus a bottomless choice of desserts. Guevarra’s eventually became a must-visit for balikbayans craving for good Filipino food. It is also the place to go for families hosting foreign visitors.

With so much to be thankful for after surviving a ruthless pandemic and now celebrating a milestone, Guevarra’s decided to treat its loyal customers on its 10th anniversary. It treated lucky diners who joined its social media contest with gift certificates last March as its anniversary treat.

RELATED: Noche Buena cooking tips: Celebrity chefs Lau, Jac Laudico share practical kitchen hacks