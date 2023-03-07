Must-try easy recipe: Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce

I love boneless bangus belly, and I love teriyaki sauce on chicken and fish. So, what do I do? I put them together and end up with Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce.

Chefs often use cream dory to make Fish Teriyaki. I wanted to be different, to innovate, and so I Googled and flipped pages of cookbooks, and stumbled upon this really nice teriyaki sauce recipe that was used on tofu. I experimented with it, adjusted its sweetness level to suit my preference, and poured it over pan-fried boneless bangus belly, then sprinkled sesame seeds on it.

Pure magic!

Hope you like it!

Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients:

For the fish:

6 pcs. boneless bangus belly

salt to taste

cornstarch or all-purpose flour for dredging

oil for frying

sesame seeds

Procedure:

Season fish with salt. Allow to marinate for a few minutes. Dredge with cornstarch or all-purpose flour. Then fry in hot oil. Drain off excess oil on paper towel. Set aside.

For the teriyaki sauce:

1-1/2 tsps. minced garlic

1 cup water

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Procedure:

Combine garlic, 1 cup water, soy sauce and sugar in a saucepan. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Cook. Dissolve cornstarch in 1/4 cup water. Use to thicken sauce. Cook sauce over low heat until sauce thickens. To assemble: Arrange fish on serving platter. Pour or ladle sauce over the bangus bellies. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with freshly cooked rice.

RELATED: Make this light Japanese salad for the family to enjoy