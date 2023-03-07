Must-try easy recipe: Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce
I love boneless bangus belly, and I love teriyaki sauce on chicken and fish. So, what do I do? I put them together and end up with Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce.
Chefs often use cream dory to make Fish Teriyaki. I wanted to be different, to innovate, and so I Googled and flipped pages of cookbooks, and stumbled upon this really nice teriyaki sauce recipe that was used on tofu. I experimented with it, adjusted its sweetness level to suit my preference, and poured it over pan-fried boneless bangus belly, then sprinkled sesame seeds on it.
Pure magic!
Hope you like it!
Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce
Ingredients:
For the fish:
- 6 pcs. boneless bangus belly
- salt to taste
- cornstarch or all-purpose flour for dredging
- oil for frying
- sesame seeds
Procedure:
- Season fish with salt. Allow to marinate for a few minutes.
- Dredge with cornstarch or all-purpose flour. Then fry in hot oil.
- Drain off excess oil on paper towel. Set aside.
For the teriyaki sauce:
- 1-1/2 tsps. minced garlic
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
Procedure:
- Combine garlic, 1 cup water, soy sauce and sugar in a saucepan. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Cook.
- Dissolve cornstarch in 1/4 cup water. Use to thicken sauce.
- Cook sauce over low heat until sauce thickens.
- To assemble: Arrange fish on serving platter. Pour or ladle sauce over the bangus bellies. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with freshly cooked rice.
