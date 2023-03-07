^

Must-try easy recipe: Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce

Dolly Dy-Zulueta
March 7, 2023
Must-try easy recipe: Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce
Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

I love boneless bangus belly, and I love teriyaki sauce on chicken and fish. So, what do I do? I put them together and end up with Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce.

Chefs often use cream dory to make Fish Teriyaki. I wanted to be different, to innovate, and so I Googled and flipped pages of cookbooks, and stumbled upon this really nice teriyaki sauce recipe that was used on tofu. I experimented with it, adjusted its sweetness level to suit my preference, and poured it over pan-fried boneless bangus belly, then sprinkled sesame seeds on it.

Pure magic!

Hope you like it!

Bangus Belly in Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients:

For the fish:

  • 6 pcs. boneless bangus belly
  • salt to taste
  • cornstarch or all-purpose flour for dredging
  • oil for frying
  • sesame seeds

Procedure:

  1. Season fish with salt. Allow to marinate for a few minutes.
  2. Dredge with cornstarch or all-purpose flour. Then fry in hot oil.
  3. Drain off excess oil on paper towel. Set aside.

For the teriyaki sauce:

  • 1-1/2 tsps. minced garlic
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup water

Procedure:

  1. Combine garlic, 1 cup water, soy sauce and sugar in a saucepan. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Cook.
  2. Dissolve cornstarch in 1/4 cup water. Use to thicken sauce.
  3. Cook sauce over low heat until sauce thickens.
  4. To assemble: Arrange fish on serving platter. Pour or ladle sauce over the bangus bellies. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with freshly cooked rice.

