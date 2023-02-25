Healthy and affordable Cabbage Pancakes

MANILA, Philippines — For moms who are constantly on the lookout for delicious, healthy and affordable recipes, stumbling upon a recipe such as Cabbage Pancakes is like manna from heaven.

Developed by Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), this recipe is easy on the pocket at P150 or less and can be recreated easily at home.

“Serving delicious and nutritious food to our families doesn’t need to be heavy on the pocket. We, at Ajinomoto, understand the struggles that parents face nowadays. In our own way, we hope to extend help by sharing thoughtful recipes that take into consideration the health and budget of the family. We aim to provide solution and equip homemakers with knowledge on preparing affordable, delicious and well-balanced meals for their family,” said APC general manager for corporate planning and public relations Roann Co.

These pancakes, which cost only P95, are made with cabbage and are therefore rich in dietary fiber.

Cabbage Pancakes

For the batter:

3/4 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup evaporated milk

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine flour, egg and milk in a bowl.

2. Mix until smooth. Set aside.

For the vegetable mixture:

2 1/2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup carrot strips

2 tbsps. minced onion

2 tsps. minced garlic

2 tsps. minced kinchay

1 tsp. iodized salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning

1/2 cup cooking oil

PROCEDURE:

1. In a separate bowl, mix together cabbage, carrots, onion, garlic, kinchay, salt, pepper, and Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning. Add the vegetable mixture to the batter and mix well.

2. Heat oil in pan. Scoop 1/4 cup of the battered mixture and fry into a round shape in hot oil for 5 minutes. Flip the pancake over and cook for another 5 minutes or until done. Remove and drain off excess oil on a paper towel, and set aside.

For the sauce:

1/2 tbsp. butter

1/2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. minced kinchay

PROCEDURE:

1. In a small pan, melt butter. Add flour. Mix and cook until thick and golden.

2. Slowly pour in evaporated milk, incorporating it in until there are no more lumps.

3. Add salt and kinchay, then set aside.

4. To serve, place 2 pieces of Cabbage Pancakes with rice on plate with 2 tbsps. sauce on the side. Serve with 1/2 piece of apple and a glass of milk.

Tip: Cover the pan while cooking the pancakes to speed up the cooking process.

