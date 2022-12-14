^

Ex-Presidential Spokesman Martin Andanar finds new passion as professional home cook

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 4:13pm
Ex-Presidential Spokesman Martin Andanar finds new passion as professional home cook
Former Presidential Communications Group Secretary Martin Andanar recently took a comprehensive fundamentals in culinary arts course in CCA Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Former Presidential Secretary Martin Andanar just added a new title to his name: professional cook. 

The former Presidental Communications Group secretary has recently finished a comprehensive 80-hour culinary arts program. Andanar has already hinted his passion for cooking with his Instagram account full of cooking and food shots, apart from his colorful political career. 

He is particularly fond of grilled meats, from the Philippines' Lechon and crispy pork belly to the Brazilian Picanha. Thus, he has also tagged himself as the "Backyard Man." 

“I started cooking during the early 2000s and as the years went by, there was always this eagerness in me to learn how to cook professionally,” Andanar shared. 

He and his family took short culinary lessons while they were vacationing in Paris and Boston. 

It was a good start, but he thought he still had a lot to learn. Andanar took the next step and decided to learn the science of cooking by taking up Fundamentals of Culinary Arts course in Center for Culinary (CCA) Manila. 

The course offers 12 sessions in Fundamentals in Culinary Arts where students can learn basic to advanced cooking methods, food safety and sanitation, as well as discover up to 11 different cuisines. 

The former secretary revealed that he is now more confident in showing off his cooking skills and sharing the dishes he has prepared and cooked himself. 

“I'm now more confident with my cooking; whatever dish it may be, whatever cuisine you challenge me with, as long as I have a background in the basic fundamentals of cooking, I’m up to the challenge,” Martin said. “It was an unforgettable experience with my chef professor and my classmates.” 

With his new skill set, Andanar said that he wants to continue cooking for his family and friends. He also wants to raise awareness on Filipino food and hopes to elevate it for the world to appreciate. 

“I really believe that Filipino cuisine has its place in the international culinary world,” he said.  

