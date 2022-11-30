In photos: KDLex, Darren-Cassy double date dinner at Disney+ launch

From left: KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, and Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi at the Disney+ Philippines launch.

MANILA, Philippines — It was like attending a double wedding as celebrity sweethearts KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, and Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi, recently had a double date at the official launch of streaming app Disney+ in the Philippines.

To the tune of “Be Our Guest” from hit Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast,” dinner was served to the celebrity couples, who were spotted to be toasting wine, whispering to each other, enjoying the live music, giggling at the video messages of Disney stars, forming heart hand gestures while taking pictures, and doing other sweet stuff at the launch.

Truly, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from “The Lion King” roared loud and clear!

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Actors KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, also known as "KDLex," at the Disney+ Philippines launch.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Actors Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi at the Disney+ Philippines launch.

The following were on the menu of guests at the Disney+ launch dinner:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: "Hola Squash-Ita" (Squash soup); "Silenzio, Tuyo" (Spicy dried fish and Orzo salad, Arugula, basil, dried cranberries, capers and feta cheese).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: "A-Tuna at Law" (Seared sesame-crusted tuna, Wasabi mushed potatoes and Balsamic syrup); Limesaber Sorbet (dalandan sorbet topped with basil).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Entree of Limitless Flavors (Slow-cooked Angus beef, Cranberry Jus, Bours in Potato Puree, Balsamic Onion Confit); American Chocolate Story (White chocolate cake).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Event hosts Robi Domingo and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (left) with Disney and partner executives

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo With Mickey and Minnie from left: Philstar.com Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo, Manila Standard Entertainment Editor Nickie Wang and The Philippine Star Entertainment Editor Nathalie Tomada.

