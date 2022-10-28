Halloween 2022: Trick or Treat events and gifts for kids, kids at heart

MANILA, Philippines — National Hero Jose Rizal once said that the youth is the future of the nation.

Since November is National Children's Month in the country, it aims to give children good education and healthcare.

In celebration of National Children's Month and Halloween, Philstar.com list down some activities and products for kids and kids at heart to enjoy.

Halloween 'Spooktacular' in F1 Hotel Manila

It’s the spookiest time of the year! The Halloween season won’t be complete without the fun when it comes to parties, and F1 Hotel Manila is offering not one but two Halloween parties for you to enjoy.

Get your colorful calaveras (Mexican skulls) ready for the Day of the Dead Halloween Party on October 29 in F1 Hotel Manila’s Infinity Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lot of surprises await your kids when they join the fun. Tickets are available for only P1,800 net per person inclusive of lunch buffet, access to Trick or Treat stations, inflatables, photobooth, balloon twisting, face painting and giveaways.

It only gets more exciting because for the first time ever, there will be The Canary Halloween Party, exclusive for adults. The night will be enlivened with The Canary’s featured disk jockey DJ Buddah’s amazing spins and beats will make you dance the night and spooks away. Experience the spooktacular event of the year with unlimited pica-pica and unlimited drinks from our official partner Budweiser from 9 p.m. to midnight for only P1,988 net per person.

To get more online exclusive discounts at F1 Hotel Manila and The Canary, visit https://hotdeals.f1hotelmanila.com/. For inquiries and reservations, you may call 0919-912-4802 or 8928-9888.

Piracy is theft: Rex Education rallies consumers, publishing industry to support anti-piracy campaign

Photo release Rex Education launched its anti-piracy campaign to continue educating Filipinos about the damaging effects of piracy on authors and publishers.

Piracy is theft; piracy is a crime. In a bid to encourage consumers to stand against piracy, protect intellectual property, and support the local book publishing industry, Rex Education launched its anti-piracy campaign at the recent Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2022.

“After more than 70 years in the publishing industry, I can say that I am proud of the contribution and impact that every REX book has had in the lives of our learners. And we, at REX, would like to keep serving the Filipino learner through our learning materials—may it be printed, audio, or digital form. Through this anti-piracy campaign, we can keep the book industry flourishing and thriving. We can keep the passing of knowledge a sacred endeavor,” said Atty. Dominador Buhain, chairman of Rex Education.

Educational book publishing is protected by Republic Act (RA) 8293, otherwise known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. Under this law, the unauthorized reproduction and distribution of books, audiobooks, and other printed or digital learning materials is illegal and punishable by imprisonment and fines of up to P1.5 million. However, piracy remains widespread in the country. According to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), they received a 25% increase in piracy reports from consumers and complaints from rights holders in 2021 compared with reports in 2020. General and educational books and e-books accounted for 49% of reports on piracy, suggesting that many learning materials are still being downloaded and distributed illegally despite the rise of legitimate e-commerce shops and the prevalent availability of e-books and audiobooks.

Rex Education launched its anti-piracy campaign to continue educating Filipinos about the damaging effects of piracy on authors and publishers. Rex also encourages consumers, who have become ubiquitous keepers of knowledge in this digital age, to help stop the illegal reproduction and distribution of books, e-books, audio books, and all other learning tools and materials. The movement aims to protect the hard work and talent of creators, and ultimately create a ripple effect in strengthening the respect for published materials to keep the publishing industry thriving.

“Time, effort, money, and hard work go into every book that comes out of REX’s printing house. Hundreds of authors and thousands of employees are sustained by the learning materials we produce. Piracy is a crime. Piracy is disrespectful to authors, editors, artists, and the publishing industry as a whole,” said Jeanne Tordesillas, chief marketing officer of Rex Education.

MIBF 2022 showed a strong confluence of the book publishing industry, educators, stakeholders from the education sector, creators and authors, consumers, and Filipino learners. Anchoring the movement at one of the biggest and most sought-after book fairs in the country meant bringing it closer to the learners and creators protected by the anti-piracy campaign.

With the call “No to book piracy, protect intellectual property, respect creativity,” REX staged a rally around the venue with placards, t-shirts, and flyers. The staged rally gained instant attention and traction throughout the fair, leading attendees to the REX booth where the launch of the anti-piracy campaign was held.

“We would like to keep providing authors an avenue to share their talents and pass on their knowledge to the next generation. We would like to keep providing jobs to our employees and workers of the publishing industry, most especially during these trying times. We want to teach the culture of discipline and respect to the next generation, so they value what goes into every book that passes through their hands,” said Buhain during the launch. “Today, we invite you to join us. Support the local publishing industry. Say no to piracy.”

Join Rex Education in saying “no” to book piracy and “yes” to protecting creativity and intellectual property. Buy from legitimate sources; buy original. Watch and share the “Proud Ako” anti-piracy campaign video launched at the MIBF 2022, showcasing the hard work that goes behind every published book and learning material produced by REX. To support Rex Education and its efforts to protect the publishing industry, visit www.rex.com.ph.

Healthy school baon for kids

Photo release The Goodwill Market has a curated catalogue of perfect baon products that can be conveniently delivered right to the doorstep.

One of the challenges of sending your kids back to school is ensuring that they have healthy nutrition options in their lunchboxes. With all the activities they engage in while inside the classroom and on the playground, they need to have optimum nutrition to power them through their day. The Goodwill Market makes it easier for moms and dads to pack their healthy snacks.

The Goodwill Market has a curated catalogue of perfect baon products that can be conveniently delivered right to the doorstep. Kids will enjoy these fun and filling bites of Gullon cookies and wafers that have good-for-you ingredients. The Mega Dueto Chocolate has delicious chocolate filling sandwiched between two large Gullón biscuits while the No Sugar Added Chocolate Cream Sandwich Cookies that is made with high-oleic sunflower oil has no artificial flavors and is a cholesterol-free source of fiber. Traditional baon favorites are given a healthier take with the Sugar Free Vanilla and Chocolate Wafer and Sugar Free Maria Biscuits.

Help your kids get their fruit servings even when on the go with the choices of Fruit Me Up drinks that are available on The Goodwill Market. The all-time favorite Apple Banana variant is rich in potassium, Vitamin C, and fiber while the Mango Banana Passion gives a tropical vibe that is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. For a more localized taste treat, Fruit Me Up also has Soursop Apple and Strawberry and Pink Guava combinations that are sure to delight budding gourmands while giving them the nutrients that they need for the school day.

These healthy baon ideas and more are available at The Goodwill Market online site. Sign up for the newsletter to get ahead on promos and the latest product news and reviews. Visit www.goodwill.market and start your healthy baon habits with your kids.

Be hybrid work ready

Photo release When you head out from home, it is important that you stay protected from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As you adjust to splitting your time between work from home and the office, it’s important that you have the right work companions to help you make it through another day at your desk. The Goodwill Market offers office companions that will help you ease into your work routine, and can deliver these directly to your doorstep in just a few easy clicks!

Sitting for long hours at your desk can take a toll on your back. You can help support your posture with Backjoy, a pressure-relieving seat support product that helps eliminate back pain. It helps reduce discomfort from sitting for extended periods of time by providing comforting cushioning where it matters most.

Hydrating is essential, especially during those long meetings or the times when it seems nearly impossible to leave your desk. Drinking water helps boost the ability to focus and to multitask. Get the full benefits of drinking water regularly even when you are busy and help the environment at the same time by bringing your Hydroflask to work. This eco-friendly drinking buddy helps lower the amount of plastic bottles that end up in landfills and oceans while keeping your beverage cold from 6 to 24 hours.

When it’s time for that well-deserved coffee break, wake up your senses with a fresh cup of Chek Hup Ipoh White Coffee from Malaysia. Brewed from the best beans, this 3-in-1 coffee offers full-bodied flavour and aroma that’s perfect for that caffeine fix.

When you head out from home, it is important that you stay protected from COVID-19 and other illnesses. Pop a Redoxon effervescent tablet into your glass of drinking water and get the full benefits of Vitamins B and C along with micronutrients such as Zinc and Magnesium. It helps boost your immunity while helping you have more energy and focus throughout the day.

Other potent immunity boosters that are available at The Goodwill Market include Bewell-C Zinc Protect, a non-acidic formulation that contains 444.5mg Ascorbic Acid and 10mg Zinc; and Redoxon Triple Action with Vitamin C, D3 and Zinc, that helps to maintain general health and provide three times support for your immune defence in an enjoyable orange flavor!

Check out The Goodwill Market online catalogue for the best choices of back-to-office products that will help you have a happy hybrid workday! Visit www.goodwil.market to view their array of curated good-for-you products and have them delivered with no hassles or worries. Sign up for the newsletter to be updated with promos and new releases.

Jollibee, Bench launch new collaboration merchandise

Two Filipino icons, fast food chain Jollibee and lifestyle brand Bench, recently collaborated for limited-edition Bench x Jollibee Love Pinoy shirts, available for P455 each when you purchase any Jollibee food item from October 30 to November 4 in select stores nationwide via dine-in, take out, drive thru and delivery. Jollibee App users can get the first dibs as early as October 29.

New haven for crafting enthusiasts

Popular crafting site The Happy Station recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store to cater to more arts and crafts enthusiasts in the Philippines. Located in Santolan Town Plaza, the new one-stop shop for crafters is filled with everything and anything they need to create and make their customized crafts. An array of essential crafters’ tools are readily available -- from cutting mats and blades to pens and markers; it’s really the perfect place for crafters to bring their customizing and DIY (do-it-yourself) crafts to the next level.

Holding pride of place are the various Cricut machines, as the store is owned by Happy Creative Ventures, Inc., the sole and official distributor of Cricut products and accessories in the country. This company, under Xarion Industries which has 20 years of experience in various industries, has made it its mission to bring crafting to the next level, thus helping ensure that the world-class Cricut machines are made available in the country for crafters to use and enjoy. According to Cricut’s website, the smart cutting machines work with an easy-to-use app that enables crafters to design and personalize almost anything, from cards and mugs to shirts and just about any everyday item.

The store also carries top-of-the-line equipment from renowned brands sought after by crafters, including Flux laser cutters, Epson sublimation printers, other specialized printers, Hansol inks, and the Minc foiling machine. Die-cutters, laser cutters, heat presses, foil applicators, including printers and inks for stickers, packaging, and t-shirt printers are also available.

“After our collective experience working in various industries, we now ventured into the crafting world via distributing a vast array of crafting products and tools from leading brands in the field,” shared Catherine Dy, owner of The Happy Station. “We believe everyone has a creative spirit and we want to get them inspired by seeing what’s possible by using the machines here as well as seeing the various tools and equipment available.”

Globe, Google PH collaborate to provide 39,000 certified courses for digital upskilling

Taking its investments in education further, Globe has partnered with Google Philippines to provide 39,000 scholarships on advanced IT certificate courses to equip low-income students and jobseekers with job-ready skills.

Under the collaboration, Globe and several government stakeholders will invite qualified recipients for the Google Career Certificates program and track their progress.

Google Career Certificates provide a suite of flexible online training programs spanning three to six months available at Coursera.org. It is open to everyone 18 years old and above and requires no previous degree or experience. There are four certificate options including IT Support, UX Design, Data Analytics, and Project Management.

“Google is committed to supporting the Philippines’ economic growth through the opportunities created by the country's growing digital economy,” said Bernadette Nacario, Country Director, Google Philippines.

“With the unemployment rate at 5.2% and rapidly growing job postings in tech, Google hopes to address the digital skills gap and improve the lives of thousands of Filipinos for themselves and their families by providing free Google Career Certificates," added Nacario.

“We are delighted to have this partnership with Google in bringing Coursera to more Filipinos. It is a clear example of how we can uplift our young customers with world-class IT-based training to strengthen their digital skills,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe will make the new service accessible to its Globe Prepaid and TM customers, partner schools and local government units. The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and World Bank reports ranked the Philippines as among countries struggling with basic literacy, basic numeracy, and STEM delivery. The situation further worsened post-pandemic, when schools had to shut down and students shifted to remote learning.

While Globe uses digital technology to innovate, it also creates value beyond telco, especially for underserved communities and in times of great need. Believing that technology can level the playing field for all, Globe has been investing in alternative learning systems that will enhance students' appreciation for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

During the pandemic, Globe was among the first to respond to the needs of the education sector by providing free learning platforms for public use in collaboration with national government agencies in education. With the current education landscape being heavily dependent on technology, Globe ensures that students and teachers have access to reliable and affordable digital resources in terms of connectivity and devices.

Globe provides free access to key learning platforms of the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), as well as the Globe eLibrary, a free learning platform with K-12 content, to subscribers. EdVenture, one of the Group’s portfolio companies under 917Ventures, provides virtual one-on-one and personalized tutorials for students. Globe also provides tools to help safeguard online safety for all users, complemented with proper education on responsible digital citizenship, such as proper online etiquette and protecting your personal data online, through the award-winning Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP).

KodeGo, a portfolio company of Globe’s wholly-owned venture builder 917Ventures, is an enroll-now, pay-upon-hiring learning boot camp. It offers a 12-week intensive training program on coding and programming with a highly-effective placement program for graduates. Crisanto shared, “We look forward to more opportunities like these to bring our purpose into action because, in everything we do, we treat people right to create a Globe of Good.”

Go forth with fortified Vitamin C

As more people are on the go, trying to achieve their goals amidst this lingering pandemic, Poten-Cee Forte 1G advocates for fortified, longer-lasting immunity in its 2022 campaign, "I am Fortified."

By now, suffice it to say that awareness is high on how Vitamin C helps enhance the body’s natural defenses by supporting various functions of the immune system. What’s helpful to know for people up and about is that some formulations can release Vitamin C gradually over time so that the body benefits more from the Vitamin C content over a longer period. Poten-Cee, the top adult Vitamin C brand has Forte, with 1,000 mg of Vitamin C that helps further boost immunity. Poten-Cee Forte has an eight-hour time release format that offers longer-lasting Vitamin C protection. With its longer-lasting Vitamin C, the brand fits people who have a long list of to-do's. Forte can help fortify their immunity from the moment their day starts until it ends. And these days when there are more people out, working or studying for long hours, Vitamin C can help us increase resistance to infections.

Ascorbic Acid is recommended for people at risk of Vitamin C deficiency. Aside from certain vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables, the brand can help supply one’s daily vitamin C needs with proper diet and exercise. It is available in leading drugstores and supermarkets nationwide and at PascualLab’s flagship Lazada and Shopee stores. It is available at 20% off via “Tulong sa Kalusugan” (DOH-FDA-CDRR Permit No.: 1049 s. 2022) until November 30.

Share a golden meal with family

Photo release Sharing a meal with the family is an important part of Filipino culture. A family salu-salo will not be complete without random conversations, shared laughter, and a platter of our staple food —steaming aromatic rice. Golden Grains, a provider of high-quality rice in the country, is a family-owned business started by the Go family. As Golden Grains celebrates its 35th year in the industry, the Go family is finally ready to share how their small business became a national brand.

In 1987, Marciano Go left his job at a local bank to open R.E.J. Rice Dealer along Taft Avenue in Pasay City. Later on, this store became R.E.J. Commercial Corporation. From its simple beginnings as a store that sold rice by the kilo and other household staples in Pasay City, R.E.J. Commercial Corporation has indeed come a long way.

“My parents started out small like many store owners but they grew the business slowly but surely. They made sure the rice they sold was of good quality and they made sure they were fair to the source of the rice, the farmers, and the customers,” said Jeffrey Go.

But the journey to success is not always easy. When the Go family was still establishing their business, they encountered many challenges such as financial difficulties, logistical dilemmas, and grueling work hours. Despite all of these, the Go family was fueled by a commitment to offer their customers quality rice. The business, thanks to the determination of the family, continued to rise above every obstacle. Today, Golden Grains is acknowledged as one of the pioneers in the rice repacking industry, being one of the brands to offer a brown rice variant in retail sizes.

“We saw a shift in customer behavior, wherein people wanted rice in small packs instead of in one sack or half a sack but they also usually shop in supermarkets instead of stores where rice was sold by the kilo. To us, this was an opportunity to fulfill a need in the market,” said Go.

The business has become successful and now helps provide livelihood to thousands of Filipino farmers as 95% of their rice supply is sourced from farmers’ cooperatives. Even if imported rice is cheaper, Golden Grains continues to help local farmers sustain and grow their livelihood by buying their harvests at market price.

“We buy the rice from them at market prices and we place a small (5-10%) mark-up to keep prices affordable for the consumers,” said Go.

The family then acquired another warehouse in Nueva Ecija to be closer to their partner cooperatives and help facilitate their transactions with the farmers. During the pandemic, Golden Grains offered paid leaves, free shuttle services, and bicycle allowances to their staff in order to address their employees’ economic, health, and mobility concerns.

Go also attributes the company’s success for the past 35 years to the consistent quality of the rice they offer at reasonable prices and to the good working relationships they have with the supermarkets who buy from them.

Golden Grains supplies repacked rice in 2kg, 5kg,10kg, 25kg, and 50kg packs to different supermarkets. The brand’s past and present clients have included All Day Supermarket, Alturas Supermarket, LCC Supermarket, Citimart, Emilus, Rustans, Robinsons, Shopwise, Waltermart Supermarket, Merrymart, Metro Gaisano, Hi-Top Supermarket, Isetann Supermarket, South Supermarket, Shoppers Mart, Imart, Malayan Insurance, and Pancake House.

“As a company, we also continue to listen to what our customers want and innovate accordingly. For instance, during the pandemic, we started selling on e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee because that’s what our customers asked for. We are now looking at making Golden Grains available for same day delivery from Grab and Foodpanda because some people have been asking for that, too,” said Go.

With brothers Robert and Jeffrey now at the helm of the family business, they plan to beef up the brand’s online presence, further professionalizing the company by hiring professional managers to head operations, human resources, production, and sales. Golden Grains will also finally make their Nueva Ecija warehouse fully operational.

To this day, the family stands firm in its commitment to provide affordable high-quality rice to Filipinos. And it is their hope that, in these trying times, every Filipino family should at least be able to eat a good quality rice while sharing a meal together.

While the Golden Grains bestseller is Sinandomeng Special rice, the healthy segment consisting of red, brown, and black rice is growing fast. Overall, Golden Grains has various rice varieties available Golden Grains rice varieties include Super Angelica (dry, hard long-grained perfect for fried rice), Maharlika (fluffy and maalsa), Whole Grain Rice, Healthy Alternative Brown, Black and Red Rice, Thai Jasmine, and Dinurado Aromatic. Get your own bag of Golden Grains rice by visiting the Golden Grains Lazada Store or Shopee Store and take advantage of their exclusive 35th anniversary promo of 35% off on the two platforms only.

Movement for the benefit of Muslim Mindanao kids

Photo release To bring light to the movement, Dr. Joselyn Eusebio, Specialist for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, Carol Ann Stewart, Batang Matatag Ambassador, and Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines came together to initiate critical discussions on the state of child healthcare in the country, the situation in BARMM, and how the bigger Filipino community can be part of the solution through the Batang Matatag Movement. Renowned journalist Karen Davila served as the facilitator of the discussion.

In 2021, 2.9 million Filipino children aged 0-10 years were estimated to have experienced hunger. Prolonged hunger in children results in malnutrition, which then often leads to stunting or being too small for their age. This issue is often linked to unsafe water, inadequate sanitation, and poor hygiene that often results to children developing various illnesses, diarrhea being one of the most prominent. The alarming number and the need to do something now is what birthed the #BatangMatatag, a movement that aims to extend health, nutrition, sanitation, and education access to conflict-affected areas in the country.

With the vision of building resilient children and communities, the Batang Matatag movement was started by Save the Children Philippines and Erceflora Kiddie - focusing efforts on providing access to clean and nutritious food to communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) via the Life Changer for Children initiative of Save the Children where community facilities will be provided to ensure access to hygiene, sanitation, and education.

To bring light to the movement, Dr. Joselyn Eusebio, Specialist for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, Carol Ann Stewart, Batang Matatag Ambassador, and Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines came together to initiate critical discussions on the state of child healthcare in the country, the situation in BARMM, and how the bigger Filipino community can be part of the solution through the Batang Matatag Movement. Renowned journalist Karen Davila served as the facilitator of the discussion.

“The lack of proper education, nutrition, and sanitation could lead to repeated cases of illnesses like diarrhea. Making people aware and getting them involved allows us to prevent the worst-case scenario from happening,” said Stewart.

To provide a more in-depth explanation of the campaign, Stewart shared Batang Matatag’s purpose, goals, and key initiatives to build resilience among Filipino children. Stewart also reiterated the importance of forming partnerships to live out their purpose as an organization and how it relates to their self-care mission.

She highlighted that the key to the campaign is realigning people’s focus on preventative measures and building the resilience of kids through implementing and maintaining sustainable facilities in conflict-affected areas in BARMM.

“We hope that everyone realizes that they are part of a bigger movement, one that could potentially improve the country’s health and nutrition status,” Stewart said. “We hope this would be a steppingstone for Filipinos everywhere to continue spreading awareness and maintaining the good practices in proper food preparation and sanitation,” she added.

To expand the conversation of what Batang Matatag is trying to address, Dr. Eusebio provided insights on how stunting, wasting, and illnesses like diarrhea affect children’s growth and development, and the industry’s ongoing efforts and plans in addressing the issue.

“Illnesses like diarrhea is a preventable disease; what our communities need is proper awareness and education on easy and accessible ways to prevent it. We hope to address the lack of information on the disease and encourage people to take proactive measures at home and in the community,” Dr. Eusebio said.

Following the conversation on children’s nutrition and illnesses like diarrhea, Atty. Muyot of Save the Children Philippines provided context on the situation in BARMM, what the organization does to help conflict-affected communities, and how the movement comes into play.

“BARMM is one of the most underserved areas in the country, but it also has a lot of potential to thrive and prosper with their rich culture and history; can create positive lasting change in the lives of children and communities in BARMM if we collaborate, support, and journey with them, especially children, in realizing their rights,” he said.

Atty. Muyot then explained that as a children’s right organization, Save the Children Philippines hopes for a future where all children live healthy, have access to inclusive and quality education, are protected from all forms of harm, and are able to participate in matters that are important, and which affect them.

Davila concluded the event by emphasizing the importance of “bayanihan”, especially parents in making this campaign a success

The movement helps the public to understand the severity of issues like diarrhea and child nutrition, especially in areas like BARMM. Through this, Batang Matatag is working towards building healthier communities where children will survive and thrive, have access to quality education, and be protected from preventable diseases.

Batang Matatag is a movement that has the potential to lead BARMM and the country one step closer to improving the health and nutrition of the Filipino children, and everyone can play a part in it. For every purchase of Erceflora Kiddie, a portion goes to helping improve the lives of children in BARMM.

You'll want to get ghosted by this burger

Photo release The crowd-favorite Ghost Whopper is packed with a flame-grilled patty, fresh vegetables, and creamy mayo with a frighteningly little twist. Like the icing on a cake, the Ghost Whopper is sandwiched with limited-edition buns that will transport you to a spooky dimension with every scrumptious-filled bite.

Have you ever been ghosted? People talk about ghosting as if it’s always around the corner much like actual ghosts who linger in our midst. When someone ghosts, they deliberately cut off connection with no explanation, justification, or warning.

Nobody wants to be ghosted. Horrific as it is to be left overthinking, anxious, and self-doubting one’s worth. But here’s someone or something that’s worth screaming for – get ready for a jump scare this Halloween because the spookiest yet most delicious treat is making a comeback!

Burger King’s Ghost Whopper is back to give you the shock of your life and give you a haunting experience. The crowd-favorite Ghost Whopper is packed with a flame-grilled patty, fresh vegetables, and creamy mayo with a frighteningly little twist. Like the icing on a cake, the Ghost Whopper is sandwiched with limited-edition buns that will transport you to a spooky dimension with every scrumptious-filled bite.

“We at Burger King always seek opportunities to push the boundaries of creativity in highlighting our story. While we serve elevated yet affordable flame-grilled burgers, we value connection with everyone who loves food and make way for exciting spaces for them to celebrate the Burger King experience. With the Ghost Whopper making its comeback for Halloween, we hope to see everyone have an amazing ghost-busting week,” John Velasco, General Manager of Burger King Philippines said.

Nevermind the person who ghosted you because Burger King’s Ghost Whopper will never leave you hanging. With its unforgettable flame-grilled flavor, you are guaranteed satisfaction! So be on the lookout for the ghost hour starting October 29 until November 4 on Grabfood. Order between 3 and 4 a.m. for a minimum purchase of P250 and get the Ghost Whopper for free, along with free delivery! But if you want to enjoy it solo, you can get it for a special price of just P99 at this hour.

Reach out and melt someone’s heart

Photo release The brand found that chocolate and indulgent snacks’ roles in people’s lives have changed since 2020.

Filipinos are genuinely kind and generous, but due to their differences, it’s easier for them to do nothing, detach themselves, and build barriers around each other. However, Cadbury Dairy Milk wishes to inspire Filipinos to reach out and share meaningful moments with others through its smooth & creamy chocolate goodness. Cadbury believes true generosity lies in this act of reaching out and showing a little softness in order to make goodness happen.

The brand found that chocolate and indulgent snacks’ roles in people’s lives have changed since 2020. According to the State of Snacking Report, 74% of people shared they can’t live without chocolate. What’s more, snacks like chocolate are no longer consumed just for their taste – although that does play a big factor. In fact, snacks help improve consumers’ physical, emotional and mental wellbeing. Consumers say there are snacks for nourishment, and then equally as important are snacks that are just for enjoyment and satisfaction. Additionally, 8 out of 10 people don’t want to sacrifice on flavor when looking for indulgent snacks. People want snacks that uplift their mood, taste great and help them feel better.

These insights are from the 2021 State of Snacking Report commissioned by Cadbury Dairy Milk’s parent company Mondel?z International and compiled by the Harris Poll and Next Atlas. The report highlights the expanding role that snacking plays in the lives of consumers and inspires the Company to continue to deliver the right snack, at the right time, made the right way.

With this understanding of consumers’ needs for snacking, Cadbury Dairy Milk launched a new campaign last August 2022 in line with the brand’s goal to inspire goodness in Filipinos. Supported by a lighthearted and poignant TVC, the brand aims to remind Filipinos that the unselfish act of kindness and generosity in reaching out makes both them and the other person feel good, as inspired by the softness and deliciousness of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Together with this new campaign, the brand is releasing new and limited-edition decorative sleeves to adorn its various chocolate variants. They don’t only look good but also encourage consumers to reach out and melt someone’s heart by sharing a delicious chocolate bar with their loved ones. As a bonus for e-shoppers, Cadbury Dairy Milk has an exclusive free tote with every minimum purchase of Php 500 of any Mondel?z participating products on Shopee and Lazada! Check it out and check out today on Lazada and Shopee.



“Chocolate has come to mean so much more to people, especially in light of the past two years of the pandemic,” shared Raf Baradas, Cadbury Dairy Milk Brand Manager. “In the face of such confusion and hardness in the world, we seek familiar, simple and yet comforting things to help us reach out and make something good happen. We want to expand the role of our brand from being something you enjoy, to something you share to create enjoyment for others. After all, we could all benefit from a little generosity, a little softness and a little chocolate in our days."

Improved formulation for stronger kids

The last few years have highlighted the need for better health and well-being for the family. The world has become difficult for children to flourish; kids miss out on countless opportunities to create rich and meaningful experiences, and so vitamins that support kids’ holistic health have never been more important. Moms need that extra reassurance for their kids to stay strong and face the world, so children can actively go out and participate in meaningful moments that prepare them for a better future.

Powdered Beverage Brand – Tang, finds ways to always address the consumers’ needs in mind. The new and improved formulation of Tang, fortified with Vitamins C, D, and Zinc will be available in all 22 flavors – with Orange, Pineapple, Dalandan, Mango, Grape, Calamansi, and Strawberry already available in the market. Siksik with Vitamins C, D, and Zinc, Tang’s newest formula helps moms gain confidence in knowing that they’re able to give their kids the right drink, at the right moment, made the right way. By helping kids become holistically strong and healthy, their adventurous nature can thrive–allowing them to actively participate in worthwhile moments that help prepare them for a better future.

According to the latest State of Snacking Report, the top motivator for consumers in relation to snack and beverage choices are finding options that take care of their body while serving nutritional needs. There’s a rising appetite for functional snacks that boost immunity and are vitamin rich. Additionally, well-being is a priority for consumers globally, however, many embrace a broader definition of nourishment; particularly, areas of physical (80%), mental (75%), and emotional (80%) health. It’s no longer enough that snacks are convenient and delicious, but people want snacks that support their healthy, active, and busy lifestyles. Most consumers acknowledge the benefits of both function and indulgence, stating that it’s important for their diet to include varieties of food that are good for nutrition, as well as satisfaction. Nowadays, it’s both a source of nutrition and indulgence, of social connection, inspiration, and purpose.

Halloween fun runs in Ortigas Malls

Get yourselves ready and dash away your fear of zombies at these exciting fun runs:

Estancia Neon Run: October 29, 5 p.m., G/F East Wing & Capitol Commons Park

Greenhills Zombie Run: October 30, 6 a.m., GStrip Parking

Visit the Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas, and Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook pages to register for free.

Carnival fun thrills

This year, Araneta City is transforming itself into a creepy circus filled to the brim with a number of tricks and treats for every member of the family! So have a ghoulishly good time as the City of Firsts mark the spooky season with fun and treats that the kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy:

You can shoot a TikTok video at the Halloween Circus Tunnel at the Gateway Mall 2 link. You can take more pics that can creep out your friends and followers at specially-decorated areas in Gateway Mall and Ali Mall. Upload your pics on Facebook or Instagram, use the hashtag #HalloweenCircusAtAranetaCity, and follow the City of Firsts on both platforms, and you can win some exciting prizes.

As a treat for your shopping spree, every P1,000 single-receipt purchase from any Araneta City establishment entitles you to a Trick or Treat bag filled with goodies on October 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

This year’s Halloween Costume Contest will also be themed around a Halloween Circus. Dress up as a creepy clown or a demented ringmaster and make sure that you’re the scariest circus performer out there to get a chance to win some devilishly delightful prizes. To join the Costume Contest, just present P1,000 single-receipt purchase from any Araneta City establishment on October 30. Registration is from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at the activity areas of Gateway Mall and Ali Mall.

There will be a Halloween parade, complete with circus performers which kids can join in, on October 30 at the Gateway Mall and Ali Mall. Catch the performers at the Gateway Mall 2 link for a chance to have a Halloween photo with them.

Aside from these, shoppers must watch out for the Photo Booth at Gateway Mall and Face Painting at Ali Mall, along with Ring Toss Game, and also the Halloween Cookie freebies.

Get a free Coca-Cola Tumbler for every P350 single or accumulated purchase from Food Express, Food Plaza, Food Gallery, and Dampa. An additional treat for the first 100

redemptions awaits, as they can also get a piece of Krispy Kreme sugar-glazed donut.

Hardrock Halloween party

The stage is set for everything that screams Halloween at Hard Rock Café. Come in your spookiest, strangest, oddest costume, scare everyone out of their wits and win special prizes.

It’s one cool, fun party on October 31 at 7 p,m. Dance, swing, sway and sing along with DJ Eera Amor and Blue Grass Band at Hard Rock Cafe Manila and with Progeny and Innervoices at Hard Rock Cafe Makati. These exceptional performers are out to give you the ultimate in live entertainment. Door charge is P500 that comes with a complimentary beverage perfect to pair with orders of burgers, wings, and more. To book a table in Hard Rock Cafe Manila call (02) 89909809; for Makati, call (02) 79003353.

