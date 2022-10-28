How to level up in your Halloween costumeÂ game: Designer gives tips

^

How to level up in your Halloween costume game: Designer gives tips

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 9:43am
How to level up in your Halloween costume game: Designer gives tips
Fashion designer Marianne Martin
Marianne Martin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Halloween is your chance to stand out anonymously. You’re hiding behind a costume and a mask, so most people can only guess who you  are. Most of all, no one will point fingers at you.

Make the most of the moment. Don’t just wear a run-of-the-mill costume. Flex your creative muscles to come up with something that makes boo time even more fun.  

Here are tips from fashion designer Marianne Martin, whose 18 years of experience speaks for itself. Martin will open her NouVelle stores in Robinsons Galleria, Ermita and Alabang soon.

  • Add little accessories

Details bring out that wow factor. Get a headband with tiger ears. Surround your eyes and upper lip with "cat whiskers." Make a splash in a pointed beaded hat or black headdress. Make heads turn in an outlandish neon colored wig. Wear black fishnet stockings or a pair of black gloves. 

  • Use props

Grab an old broom and pretend to be a witch. Clutch a pumpkin pail, a big cut-out of a black cat, a magic wand, a detached hand, etc.  

  • Recycle old clothes

Be earth-friendly. Cut a pair of black ripped jeans and make believe you’re a rock star from the past. Resurrect that piece of black lace in your closet and wrap it around your skirt or pants for that dark look. 

  • Try spray paint

Use it to create Halloween designs -- cobwebs, vines, a pair of bloody eyes,  skeleton ribs, and other scary things on your old black shirt.

  • Achieve a total look

Look spooky from head to toe, from your witch’s hat, messed-up hair, bloodshot eyes, pirate’s eye patch,  black, flowing cape, stockings, Halloween shoes or boots, etc. 

RELATED: WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork

How to level up in your Halloween costume game: Designer gives tips

