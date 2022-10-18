'Yan ang Jolly Love': 5 recipes that are sure to be your family's next favorites

MANILA, Philippines — Do you know what your love language is? For those of you not familiar with it, love language refers to the ways that we prefer to give and receive affection. There are five different types of love languages—words of affirmation, receiving gifts, quality time, physical touch and acts of service.

All these are very different from each other, which can also make one think: is there one particular love language that can encompass all these five and roll them into one?

Well, the answer is yes. Shockingly enough, this type of expression of love is something you might be doing on a regular basis. What is it you might ask?

It's cooking, plain and simple.

For a culture that is so centered and grounded in family and community, Filipinos have always used food as a direct way to show their care for their loved ones. Cooking is so common and mundane that it can sometimes come off as routine, but you can see how love is woven through every step of doing it.

When you think of a good recipe to make for your family, that’s a sign of love. When you put the time and effort into making a dish healthy and delicious, that’s a show of affection. When you put great food on the table for the rest of the family to enjoy, it’s a gift. And finally, when your loved ones let you know how much they appreciate all of it, that’s affirmation.

One brand that perfectly encapsulates this love language is Jolly. As a consistent leader in the packaged vegetable category, the brand has made it easier for homemakers to be more creative with their cooking by making freshly packed ingredients accessible to everyone.

Now on its 25th year, Jolly offers a wide range of kitchen pantry favorites from their best-selling canned mushrooms and corn and packaged fruits, to their canned soups and other condiments.

For Jolly, love can be felt the most in actions. ‘Yan ang Jolly Love’ is when you take the time to cook delicious and healthy dishes for your family. It’s when you take the extra mile to make sure that you never run out of ideas in the kitchen and when you use your creativity to create the most amazing recipes.

As a kitchen favorite, Jolly wants to help every homemaker who wants to express their affection by providing products that they can turn into delicious expressions of love.

And since we’re already talking about food as the best way to touch someone’s heart, here are some recipes that you can create for your family as a show of your affection. Fair warning: they are so easy to do and so delicious that they are most likely going to be your next favorite meals!

1. Creamy Beef with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 can (400g) Jolly Whole Mushrooms, drained

2 tablespoons oil

500 grams beef sirloin, cut into strips

2 tablespoons butter

4 pieces garlic, minced

1 piece onion, chopped

1 can (10.5oz) Jolly Cream of Mushroom Soup

3⁄4-1 cup water

1-2 Tablespoons soy sauce

salt and pepper

Procedure:

Place oil in a pan over medium heat. Pan-fry beef strips until light brown. Set them aside. In the same pan, add butter. Saute garlic and onion until fragrant. Pour Jolly Cream of Mushroom Soup, water and soy sauce. Mix well and simmer. Add Jolly Whole Mushrooms and pan-fried beef strips. Season with salt and pepper. Add water if the sauce becomes too thick. Simmer until beef is cooked.

Yield: 4-5 servings

2. Pork Giniling (Picadillo)

Ingredients:

1 can (425g) Jolly Green Peas, drained

1 can (425g) Jolly Whole Corn Kernels, drained

1 tablespoon oil

750 grams lean pork, ground

1 piece onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 piece carrot, diced

1 cup tomato sauce

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1 1⁄2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 to 3/4 cup water

Procedure:

Heat oil in a pan. Saute ground pork until light brown. Remove excess oil. Add onion, garlic, fish sauce and pepper. Saute until fragrant. Add Jolly Green Peas, Jolly Whole Corn Kernels, carrots, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar and water. Simmer for 10-15 minutes. Adjust seasoning if needed.

Yield: 4-5 servings

3. Ginataang Gulay at Hipon

Ingredients:

1 can (400 ml) Jolly Coconut Milk

1 tablespoon oil

1 piece onion, chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

200 grams kalabasa, cut into chunks

150 grams sitaw, cut into 2-inch length

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon iodized salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon seasoning

200 grams shrimp

Procedure:

Heat oil in a pan. Saute onion and garlic until fragrant. Toss in kalabasa and sitaw. Saute for 3 mins. Season with fish sauce, salt, pepper and seasoning. Add Jolly Coconut Milk and shrimp. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the kalabasa and sitaw are cooked.

Yield: 4-5 servings

4. Korean Cheesy Corn

Ingredients:

1 can (425g) Jolly Whole Corn Kernels, drained

1 tablespoon butter

1⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 tablespoon water

1⁄4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Procedure:

Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add Jolly Whole Corn Kernels. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a baking pan or skillet. Add mayonnaise, salt, pepper, water and parmesan cheese. Top with grated mozzarella cheese. Broil at 205 degrees C for about 4 minutes or until cheese is melted and begins to turn golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve while hot.

Yield: 4-5 servings

5. Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

1 can (850g) Jolly Tropical Fruit Cocktail, drained

1 can (390g) condensed milk

2 packs of all-purpose cream

Procedure:

Chill all-purpose cream in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Put Jolly Tropical Fruit Cocktail in a bowl. In a smaller bowl, add chilled all-purpose cream and condensed milk. Mix well. Pour cream and condensed milk mixture over Jolly Tropical Fruit Cocktail. Toss until well mixed.

Yield 4-5 servings

Feeling inspired by this list of recipes? Grab your Jolly packed fruits and vegetables in all major supermarkets so you can start cooking these delicious and nutritious dishes for your family. With some creativity and kitchen magic, you can definitely show anyone how delicious feels like with tatak ‘Jolly Love.’

For more information about the brand and Fly Ace Corporation, check out their official website and Jolly’s Facebook and Instagram accounts!