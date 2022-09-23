Teachers' Month: Say 'thank you, teacher' with these treats

MANILA, Philippines — "Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit," Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck once said.

Whether a teacher for you means someone who teaches in school or your mentor in a profession or real life, this Teacher's Month, it does not matter if you were the teacher's pet or your teachers' enemy no. 1.

Give your teachers a break and show gratitude through gifts such as these:

Because teachers are like family

Photo release Five free cake slices will be given as dessert to add joy to the family feast.

Max's is joining the whole nation in celebrating National Family Day with a special week-long surprise. Gather the family because it will give free cake slices until September 27 only.

Eating together has always been a good time to reconnect and at the same time enjoy sumptuous Pinoy dishes so customers can avail the offer for every order of any Half Family Set Meal. A set starts at P1,949 and can be enjoyed by a group of five. Five free cake slices will be given as dessert to add joy to the family feast. The promo is valid for dine-in transactions in all stores except Palawan, Naga, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The brand also prepared a treat for those who prefer take-out or delivery and devour meals at home. Guests can get a free 1.5 liter Pepsi for every order of the Set to Sizzle bundle. Price starts at P1,899 for take-out.

Max's Restaurant's early 77th anniversary treat also comes with the return of All-You-Can Weekends for this campaign. Diners can enjoy this early celebration surprise on September 23 to 25. They can choose from a selection of Sarap-to-The-Bones Fried Chicken, Max’s Sizzling Tofu, Chicken Sisig, and Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai. All-You-Can plate will be refilled after the first serving is consumed. The offer is valid for dine-in transactions only in all stores nationwide.

Free coffee from Gabbi

UV passengers get “ganado” thanks to Gabbi and the Aromanamnam Express van of Great Taste White.

If you feel like mornings are a bit difficult sometimes, then you’re not alone. The heavy traffic of your morning commute could make you feel drained for the rest of your day. But the morning is also a great time to make your day better especially when you start it by feeling ganado or energized.

This is what commuters experienced after they found themselves sharing the same UV Express van with no other than actress Gabbi Garcia. And while her natural talent and charm should make anyone’s morning great—as she has demonstrated on her TV shows and movies, Gabbi came bearing a surprise that helped make her fellow commuters feel more energized.

On a Facebook video, Gabbi—along with three other TikTok content creators—was shown riding the Aromanamnam Express, a UV Express van that smelt like coffee from the inside. The hidden camera footage showed the passengers being energized by the aromatic coffee-scented air freshener before Gabbi revealed herself and greeted everyone from the front seat.

After revealing herself to the commuters, Gabbi gave everyone a box filled with Great Taste White sachets, a big mug, and coffee-scented hand fan to excite and help make their morning great.

Actress Gabbi Garcia is the newest endorser of Great Taste White coffee, the first white coffee mix to be introduced in the Philippines. Great Taste White delivers an “aromanamnam” (a combination of aroma and linamnam) feel with its warm and rich coffee aroma and taste, providing the recharge people need from morning to mid-day. It also comes in two other variants: Great Taste White Caramel and Great Taste White Crema. It is available in sari-sari stores, groceries, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide.

Spice up your life

McDonald's Philippines is bringing back the crowd-favorite McSpicy, but that isn't the only hot dish its has up its sleeves. Joining the return of the McSpicy burger is the re-introduction of Spicy McNuggets, a hot and spicy version of the fast food chain's popular chicken nuggets. The two dishes join the "classic with a kick" Spicy Chicken McDo as the restaurant's spicy servings.

Last April 2020, the fast food chain introduced the Spicy Chicken Burger — a McSpicy without lettuce — and three months later first released Spicy McNuggets alongside Spicy Shake Shake Fries.

The McSpicy and Spicy McNuggets are now available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery, but for a limited time only. Meanwhile, Spicy Chicken McDo is available year-round like the regular Chicken McDo, McNuggets, and the different burgers that the brand offers.

Panda Express Original Orange Chicken turns 35 with deals, promos

Photo release Since the opening of the first Panda Express location in the Philippines in late 2019, the bestselling Original Orange Chicken, a wok-tossed crispy chicken entree coated in sweet, tangy sauce, has drawn strong support from Filipino foodies.

The Original Orange Chicken of Panda Express, claiming to be the largest Asian dining concept in the world, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate its birthday than to gift its fans with deals to fill their tummies. From now until September 30, 2022, fans of this culinary creation can enjoy special deals and other surprises on their dine-in, web app, and delivery purchases.

“For 35 years, The Original Orange Chicken has been a quintessential American Chinese dish that stood the test of time and remains Panda’s best-selling menu item,” said Jimmy Wang, Executive Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express. “This iconic dish has revolutionized the concept of American Chinese cuisine – a timeless cuisine that takes a hybrid approach of bridging cultures, ingredients, and flavors while respecting its roots.”

The brand was founded by husband-and-wife tandem, co-CEO and co-founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983. They popularized American Chinese cuisine by using authentic Chinese recipes adapted to global tastes, which successfully established the brand as the largest Asian dining concept in the US and the largest American Chinese concept in the world.

Since the opening of the first Panda Express location in the Philippines in late 2019, the bestselling Original Orange Chicken, a wok-tossed crispy chicken entree coated in sweet, tangy sauce, has drawn strong support from Filipino foodies. The dish was inspired by Panda’s co-founder Andrew Cherng’s hometown flavors of Yangzhou, China. The Original Orange Chicken is Panda’s most popular dish and represents about a third of the entire business. In 2021, the brand served over 117 million pounds of Orange Chicken worldwide.

Until September 30, dine-in guests may enjoy P35 off coupons for their Original Orange Chicken bowl, plate, and bigger plate orders. For those who are using the web app to purchase their Panda favorites, there will be a free medium pail of Orange Chicken on minimum order value of P750. For more information about the offers, visit order.pandaexpress.com.ph; offers cannot be combined with other promotions and discounts. Meanwhile, take P135 off on Original Orange Chicken large ala carte orders via GrabFood available until September 30.

To date, the brand has eleven stores in the whole of Metro Manila that are open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery through order.pandaexpress.com.ph, GrabFood, and foodpanda. Delivery locations include select areas in Manila, Pasay, Makati, and Quezon City. These stores are located in Don Antonio, Quezon City; SM Megamall; SM North EDSA; SM Grand Central; SM Southmall; Robinsons Place Manila; Shell SLT, SLEX Southbound; Double Dragon Meridian Park; SM Mall of Asia; Greenmeadows and Betterliving, Parañaque.

Pinoy favorites, American classics in 'poppits'

Sebastian's/Released The Pint Mixes allow you to enjoy seven distinct flavors of ice cream in one pint, and you can eat it with your fingers, no spoon required.

Filipino ice cream brand Sebastian's is pleased to announce its newest creations, the American Classics and Pinoy Favorites Poppit Pint Mixes.

"We observed in our Podium shop that when customers would order Poppits that they would get a selection of flavors, taking full advantage of having multiple flavors in one cup. Inspired by this, we released the Assorted Party Mix Pint in our online store, consisting of 7 different Poppit flavors at 2 pieces each. It was an instant hit, and because of that we decided to release 2 all new Poppit mixes, each with its own special theme of 7 unique flavors," the brand stated.

This meant coming up with a whopping 14 new Poppit flavors. "To determine what kind of flavors to make, we decided it would be fun to create a theme. For our first theme, we went back to the roots of Ice Cream to pay homage to the classic flavors starting with the 'big 3' (Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry) plus more modern classics like Butter Pecan and Cookies n Creme). If we were doing an American-themed pint, it was clear we were going to do a Pinoy-themed one as well to celebrate how the Philippines has crafted its' own legacy of Ice Creams. We have always championed the potential of Filipino flavors showcasing our local ingredients and delicacies, and this was a perfect way to express it."

The Pint Mixes allow you to enjoy seven distinct flavors of ice cream in one pint, and you can eat it with your fingers, no spoon required. Share the pint with friends or eat it all yourself; stretch it out by having just one Poppit at a time or finish the whole container in one sitting, how you enjoy the Poppits is completely up to you.

American classics:

Nutty Vanilla - Vanilla Ice Cream dipped in milk chocolate & roasted peanuts

Dark Chocolate - Dark Chocolate Ice Cream dipped in dark chocolate

Strawberry - Strawberry Ice Cream dipped in white chocolate

Butter Pecan - Brown Butter Ice Cream with roasted pecans dipped in caramel chocolate

Mint Chip - Peppermint Ice Cream dipped in mint white chocolate & oreo crumble

Banana Nut - Banana Ice Cream with chocolate chips dipped in white chocolate & roasted peanuts

Cookies n' Creme - Cookies n' Creme Ice Cream dipped in white chocolate & Oreo crumble

Pinoy favorites:

The flavors in this pint comprised of classic sorbetes & new ice creams inspired by local ingredients

Ube - Ube Ice Cream dipped in white chocolate

Keso - Cheese Ice Cream dipped in salted white chocolate

Mango - Mango Ice Cream made with fresh mangoes and dipped in white chocolate

Champorado - Chocolate Kakanin Ice Cream dipped in dark chocolate & pinipig crumble

Suman - Coconut Kakanin Ice Cream dipped in white chocolate & pinipig crumble

Kapeng Barako - Native Coffee Ice Cream dipped in mocha chocolate

Ginataang Halo-Halo - Coconut Ice Cream infused with kamote & langka dipped in white chocolate

American Classics and Pinoy Favorites pint mixes will be available at the online store sebastiansicecream.com starting today, September 23.

