Starbucks Philippines increases all beverage prices by P5

MANILA, Philippines — Starbucks Philippines announced that they will be increasing prices of all of its beverages by P5 starting September 13 amid sugar price hike.

"Starting September 13, we increased prices by Php 5 across all our beverages... We regularly review pricing to allow us to properly balance the experience we provide customers with our need to effectively run the business," said the company in a statement.

"We remain committed to providing value to customers in meaningful ways through special promotions and our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program," it added.

Though the popular drink maker didn't directly said that the sugar price hike was the reason of the price increase, the country is currently experiencing a sugar supply shortage.

Recently, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and RC Cola revealed that they are facing shortage in premium refined sugar.

