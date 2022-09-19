^

Food and Leisure

Okada Manila unveils premier Executive Lounge

September 19, 2022 | 9:00am
Okada Manila unveils premier Executive Lounge
The Executive Lounge’s interiors exude classic elegance with a warm and welcoming vibe complemented with modern facilities.
MANILA, Philippines — Okada Manila introduces its premier Executive Lounge, catering to business travelers and vacationing guests. Private and well-appointed, the new venue is capacious at over 600sqm that can accommodate more than a hundred guests; and complete with luxurious features and topnotch service.  

Located on the 19th floor of the Coral Wing, the Executive Lounge’s interiors exude classic elegance with a warm and welcoming vibe complemented with modern facilities.

Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking, panoramic views of the Manila Bay and the property from sunrise to sunset. 

Business meetings 

The Executive Lounge is the place to meet. Equipped with two dedicated meeting rooms, each room can accommodate up to 12 guests, providing utmost privacy and exclusivity.

There’s also a Business Center with two state-of-the-art computer pods, plus other amenities, which serve the needs of executives and guests traveling for business.  

All-day dining

Another exclusive privilege of guests with Executive Lounge access is the inclusion of a superb dining experience specially curated by the culinary team, such as all-day appetizing snacks, amazing cocktails with bar chow, and a scrumptious breakfast spread. For added variety, there are different menus featured every day. 

Add-on access rate

Guests can book their stay with Executive Lounge access at an additional rate starting at P2,500 nett per person.

The Lounge will be open beginning on October 1 and will be for the exclusive use of Okada Manila checked-in guests.

 

Visit okdmnl.ph/OnlineBooking for more details.

 

