Sharing of Blackpink Lisa's liquor ads outlawed in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — BlankPink member Lisa Manoban's newest whiskey endorsement caused alarm in her home country Thailand because of the law prohibiting alcohol advertising in the country.

Reports said that social media users who share Lisa's photo advertising the alcohol product could land in jail for a year.

Lisa recently signed as Chivas Regal's first female endorser in Asia.

“Should she live in Thailand right now, Lisa won’t be able to accept the Chivas Regal role as its presenter,” said politician Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, of Thailand’s Move Forward Party.

Under Thailand's Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (2008), “alcoholic beverages must not be advertised in a way that promotes their consumption.”

“Posting or reposting images of alcoholic beverages online can result in a fine of up to 500,000 baht (US$14,900) and/or up to one year in prison.”

Progressive Movement political party secretary general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul said Lisa’s endorsement is an example of a legal loophole.

“Section 32’s main purpose is to prohibit alcohol advertising, but there’s a loophole which allows marketing from outside the Kingdom,” Saengkanokkul said.

“Is Blackpink’s Lisa the example of this legal loophole?” he added.

Lisa’s fellow Blackpink member Jennie is the endorser of soju brand Chum-Churum, while BTS promoted the Korean beer brand Kloud.

