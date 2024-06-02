Chef Tatung Sarthou's Azadore introduces new bar concept, menu

MANILA, Philippines — At about this time last year, celebrity chef Myke "Tatung’" Sarthou opened a new restaurant along Scout Fernandez St., Barangay Sacred Heart, in Quezon City. Azadore is the second restaurant he opened with his Pandan Asian Café partners.

The name is a play between "asador" (grill) and "adore," which gives you a good idea of the kind of food that the restaurant serves. Only a few months after its opening, Azadore already distinguished itself for its signature dishes, such as Grilled Pork Chop (Pork Tomahawk), as well as its line of steaks, which include Certified US Angus Ribeye Steak and Smoked BBQ Ribs.

More than just grills, though, Azadore has become a favorite dining place of families who love home-cooked meals served by the restaurant. It offers traditional to modern interpretations of classic Spanish and international favorites that are sure to satisfy the cravings of everyone in the family. Early favorites are the restaurant’s signature Azadore Salad, Paella Mixta, Paella Negra, Salpicao, Grilled Pork Chop, Truffle Pasta and Oyster Rockefeller.

Chef Tatung serves these family meals in a comfortable environment — a beautifully restored 1950s ancestral house built in post-American era style, re-designed by Ivy Almario for a contemporary setting that is distinctively Azadore.

All-in-one place for the family

Azadore celebrated its first anniversary recently by introducing the addition of Bebeme, the bar component of Azadore, that is set to treat everyone to party music during weekends with the arrival of talented disc jockeys (DJs). If you plan to have a drink or two with family or friends after a good dinner at the restaurant, there is no need to transfer elsewhere for a nightcap.

The bar got its name from the Spanish word "bebeme," which means “to consume.”

In addition to the opening of Bebeme, Azadore also highlights its first anniversary celebration by rolling out a new menu.

New items on the menu include Cream of Mushroom Soup, Summer Chopped Salad (mixed greens, grilled corn, grapes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grilled chicken, tossed in honey dill vinaigrette), Paella Mixta (chicken, shrimps, clams, chorizo), Roast Beef (slow roast beef short plate, mashed potatoes, buttered vegetables, gravy), Smoked Pork BBQ Ribs (wood-smoked pork ribs, coleslaw, grilled corn), Schnitzel (flattened pork loin, hand-cut fries, gravy), Seafood Aglio Olio, Sausages (Spanish, Kielbasa, Andouille), Gambas Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Smoked Salmon Pizza, Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich, Roast Beef Sandwich, Chorizo Slider, and Chili con Carne Nachos.

RELATED: Chef Tatung Sarthou creates peanut butter dishes at his new restaurant Azadore