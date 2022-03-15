Starbucks, Kate Spade launch second collaboration collection

MANILA, Philippines — Starbucks collaborated again with New York-based lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York to introduce a unique limited-edition merchandise collection across Asia.

This is the second collab series between the two global brands, following the success of the 2020 holiday collection. The new product lineup includes drinkware, such as a travel tumbler, stainless-steel tumbler, mug and flask-inspired plastic water bottle. It also has lifestyle accessories including a pouch, luggage tag, tote bag and umbrella, among others.

“Starbucks is excited to be collaborating with Kate Spade New York the second time to bring a new exclusive collection to Asia, following the success of the Starbucks X Kate Spade New York collection last year,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific. “This new collection incorporates both brands’ shared belief that creating meaningful moments of connection can spark joy and brighten your every day.”

The new Starbucks X Kate Spade New York merchandise include four vibrant designs that embody the whimsical spontaneity of New York City, the beloved home of Kate Spade New York.

Bringing the fun-filled daily elements of NYC to Asian customers, the collection boasts of signature colorful dots and stripe designs in green and pink. Others showcase a joyous strawberry print, as well as classic, yet playful New York-inspired elements that are sure to spark joy.

The designer collaboration will exclusively be available starting March 15 at select Starbucks stores across the Asia Pacific region — including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, while supplies last.

