^

Food and Leisure

Starbucks, Kate Spade launch second collaboration collection

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 2:56pm
Starbucks, Kate Spade launch second collaboration collection
Starbucks x Kate Spade collection
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Starbucks collaborated again with New York-based lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York to introduce a unique limited-edition merchandise collection across Asia.  

This is the second collab series between the two global brands, following the success of the 2020 holiday collection. The new product lineup includes drinkware, such as a travel tumbler, stainless-steel tumbler, mug and flask-inspired plastic water bottle. It also has lifestyle accessories including a pouch, luggage tag, tote bag and umbrella, among others.

“Starbucks is excited to be collaborating with Kate Spade New York the second time to bring a new exclusive collection to Asia, following the success of the Starbucks X Kate Spade New York collection last year,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific. “This new collection incorporates both brands’ shared belief that creating meaningful moments of connection can spark joy and brighten your every day.”

The new Starbucks X Kate Spade New York merchandise include four vibrant designs that embody the whimsical spontaneity of New York City, the beloved home of Kate Spade New York.

Bringing the fun-filled daily elements of NYC to Asian customers,  the collection boasts of signature colorful dots and stripe designs in green and pink. Others showcase a joyous strawberry print, as well as classic, yet playful New York-inspired elements that are sure to spark joy.  

The designer collaboration will exclusively be available starting March 15 at select Starbucks stores across the Asia Pacific region — including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, while supplies last.

RELATED: Summer eats and beats 2022: Hottest dining spots, food treats to check out

KATE SPADE

STARBUCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Nina, Isabelle Daza share Choco-Nut recipe in new Nora Daza cookbook
4 hours ago

Nina, Isabelle Daza share Choco-Nut recipe in new Nora Daza cookbook

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
'Let's Cook with Nora' cookbook by culinary legend Nora Daza has a new edition, and it features updated recipes by her daughter...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Pop star, homemaker: Sarah Geronimo shares baking, cooking hacks
4 days ago

Pop star, homemaker: Sarah Geronimo shares baking, cooking hacks

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
Always one to veer away from talking about personal life, pop star Sarah Geronimo is now sharing how she is still adjusting...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
5 simple efforts to spice up your life
Sponsored
7 days ago

5 simple efforts to spice up your life

7 days ago
Believe it or not, you don’t need to do grand gestures to make your everyday extra special. Read the tips below for...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
&lsquo;Walang basagan ng drink!&rsquo; Time to #SpeakCup for your presidential pick at 7-Eleven
Sponsored
7 days ago

‘Walang basagan ng drink!’ Time to #SpeakCup for your presidential pick at 7-Eleven

7 days ago
The unofficial, unscientific but fun predictor of poll results is back, and everyone’s invited to #SpeakCup with a City...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Taste of &lsquo;Ang Probinsyano&rsquo;: Philippines&rsquo; first Stevia farm reimagines Bulacan heritage cuisine&nbsp;
Exclusive
11 days ago

Taste of ‘Ang Probinsyano’: Philippines’ first Stevia farm reimagines Bulacan heritage cuisine 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 days ago
Complete the provincial life experience by shooting at the shooting range of hit action TV series “Ang Probinsyano...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Looking for imported wines, spirits and beers? Check this local store
11 days ago

Looking for imported wines, spirits and beers? Check this local store

11 days ago
This year, FamilyMart is leveling up the Filipino drinking experience with their extensive line of wines, spirits and beers...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with