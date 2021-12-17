



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
These celeb, influencers share Yuletide recipes to bring back real magic of Christmas

                        

                        
Aliyya Sawadjaan - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 5:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
These celeb, influencers share Yuletide recipes to bring back real magic of Christmas
As actress Dimples Romana, Chev RV Manabat and Ninong Ry look forward to celebrating this momentous holiday, they also share with us their beloved dishes that they would normally prepare during the Yuletide season.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas holidays have always been very important to Filipinos. As the only Catholic nation in Asia, Christmas is one of the most important holidays in the calendar as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ.



It is also a regarded as a festival as Filipinos practice numerous traditions and activities to mark the largely religious occasion: putting up Christmas decorations, attending Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo, caroling, setting up belen or nativity scenes, and putting up Christmas trees and parols.



The real magic of Christmas



Another reason why the Yuletide season is important to Filipinos, is because it is during this time that we are reminded of our sense of community and family, which is why we always look forward to it every year. This is especially true now that after almost two years of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families are now starting to come together and enjoy each other’s company.



“The real magic of Christmas stems from the connection with your family, friends, and loved ones. Feeling that human connection at this time of the year is really the magic of Christmas,” declares chef, restaurateur and popular food vlogger Ninong Ry.



“The real magic of Christmas is keeping the family connected no matter how far we may be from one another. The pandemic may have brought about many hurdles in our family lives pero basta magkakasamang kumakapit sa lakas at pagmamahal ng isa’t isa, everything will be alright,” affirms actress Dimples Romana.



As celebrities and personalities look forward to celebrating this momentous holiday, they also share with us their beloved dishes that they would normally prepare during the Yuletide season.



Spicy, Sweet, Garlic Crabs by Dimples Romana










Dimples Romana is known for the feisty roles she portrays on television, so it should not be a surprise that one of the dishes she prepares for Christmas is her family’s staple Spicy, Sweet, Garlic Crabs.



Ingredients



    
	
  • Alimango (Crab)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Chopped garlic
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Salted butter
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Tomato sauce
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Siling labuyo
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Cooking oil
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Water
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Salt
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Sugar
    • 




Procedure:



    
	
  1. Hugasan ang mga alimango. Optional: I-crack o ipa-crack ang shells sa palengke.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Painitan ang isang kawali kung saan magkakasya ang mga alimango.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Pour a bit of oil onto the pan para di masunog ang ilalagay na butter.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Ilagay ang garlic, followed by the butter (about half a block para sa 1.5kg ng crab).
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Sauté hanggang maging kulay orange ang mga alimango.
    
	 
    6. 
	
  6. Maglagay ng tomato sauce na sapat para ma-cover ang crabs.
    
	 
    7. 
	
  7. Lagyan ng konting tubig, mga half cup so the sauce won't be too rich. Pwede damihan kung gusto niyong mas masabaw ang inyong dish.
    
	 
    8. 
	
  8. Slice up small siling labuyo. Kung ilan, depende kung gaano kaanghang niyo gusto. Five to seven pieces, may spicy kick na 'yan.
    
	 
    9. 
	
  9. Season with salt and sugar to taste.
    
	 
    10. 
	
  10. Serve hot.
    11. 




Baked Spaghetti by Chef RV Manabat



Spaghetti or pasta dishes are a staple in everyone’s Noche Buena, but Chef RV Manabat is putting a particular twist with his version of Baked Spaghetti. Watch his recipe below:






Cathedral Windows by Ninong Ry



Ninong Ry, or Ryan Morales Reyes, known for his cooking videos Facebook and Youtube, shares his favorite dessert recipe. After all, no meal is complete without desserts! Here's his hacked window cathedral recipe: 






Christmas more magical with Coke



Come Christmas, we believe that magic is everywhere. It is present in every gift that we give to our community, in the moments shared with friends, and in every meal shared with family.



In the Philippines, celebrations are made even more special and magical whenever there is a bottle of Coca-Cola. In fact, no celebration is complete without it.



“When my papa was still alive, we used to give a moment of silence not only for prayer but also when we are about to open that super cold bottle of Coca-Cola. That release and sizzle that you hear somehow makes everyone feel right at home and the sound is so familiar na alam namin simula na ng celebrasyon,” Dimples says.



“Being in the restaurant industry for many years, I tend to get busy during the holidays. So, whenever I get invited to a potluck Christmas party, I always get the role of bringing Coca-Cola because I'm always busy and too tired to cook. Coca-Cola is always present at Christmas and in every celebration,” Ninong Ry shares.



Through the years, Coca-Cola has been a witness to every Filipinos ups and downs, celebrations, and get-togethers.



“Bata pa lang ako, Coca-Cola fan na talaga ako and ang family ko! Kaya never nawawala ‘yan sa mga handaan, lalo 'pag Christmas. Parang in all my special moments and celebrations with family, may bote ng Coke sa lamesa,” Manabat says.



Every time a bottle of Coca-cola is opened, it is as if magic comes out in every bottle. This is because Coca-cola embodies the holiday virtues of human connection, togetherness and the importance of meal sharing. 



What are your magical moments with Coca-cola? Share these using #PaskongCocaCola and #IbahagiAngMagic when you visit Coca-cola on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CHRISTMAS
                                                      COKE
                                                      COLA-COLA
                                                      DIMPLES ROMANA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Do&ntilde;a Elena Olive Oil
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Doña Elena Olive Oil


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, there’s a bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil to suit your...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo-Tokyo now has mobile app to satisfy your Japanese cravings, offer exclusive deals
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
Tokyo-Tokyo now has mobile app to satisfy your Japanese cravings, offer exclusive deals


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The app will have exclusive discounts, free items and product bundles that won't be available on other food apps.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              M.Y. San, the OG Grahams, has recipes for sweet success. All you need is P99.
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
M.Y. San, the OG Grahams, has recipes for sweet success. All you need is P99.


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Down South is a hall for all
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Down South is a hall for all


                              

                                                                  By Igan Dâ€™Bayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At the end of the pandemic, we will go out with our loved ones and start living. Again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel


                              

                                                                  By Mathias Cena |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tsuyoshi Hachisuka gently places skewered eel on a grill, preparing a much-loved Japanese delicacy that is now so endangered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 There&rsquo;s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
There’s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Xiaomi is here with a bunch of online budols at Lazada and Shopee that will cater to all our gifting needs—while making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with