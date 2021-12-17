These celeb, influencers share Yuletide recipes to bring back real magic of Christmas

As actress Dimples Romana, Chev RV Manabat and Ninong Ry look forward to celebrating this momentous holiday, they also share with us their beloved dishes that they would normally prepare during the Yuletide season.

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas holidays have always been very important to Filipinos. As the only Catholic nation in Asia, Christmas is one of the most important holidays in the calendar as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is also a regarded as a festival as Filipinos practice numerous traditions and activities to mark the largely religious occasion: putting up Christmas decorations, attending Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo, caroling, setting up belen or nativity scenes, and putting up Christmas trees and parols.

The real magic of Christmas

Another reason why the Yuletide season is important to Filipinos, is because it is during this time that we are reminded of our sense of community and family, which is why we always look forward to it every year. This is especially true now that after almost two years of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families are now starting to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

“The real magic of Christmas stems from the connection with your family, friends, and loved ones. Feeling that human connection at this time of the year is really the magic of Christmas,” declares chef, restaurateur and popular food vlogger Ninong Ry.

“The real magic of Christmas is keeping the family connected no matter how far we may be from one another. The pandemic may have brought about many hurdles in our family lives pero basta magkakasamang kumakapit sa lakas at pagmamahal ng isa’t isa, everything will be alright,” affirms actress Dimples Romana.

As celebrities and personalities look forward to celebrating this momentous holiday, they also share with us their beloved dishes that they would normally prepare during the Yuletide season.

Spicy, Sweet, Garlic Crabs by Dimples Romana

Dimples Romana is known for the feisty roles she portrays on television, so it should not be a surprise that one of the dishes she prepares for Christmas is her family’s staple Spicy, Sweet, Garlic Crabs.

Ingredients

Alimango (Crab)



Chopped garlic



Salted butter



Tomato sauce



Siling labuyo



Cooking oil



Water



Salt



Sugar

Procedure:

Hugasan ang mga alimango. Optional: I-crack o ipa-crack ang shells sa palengke.

Painitan ang isang kawali kung saan magkakasya ang mga alimango.

Pour a bit of oil onto the pan para di masunog ang ilalagay na butter.

Ilagay ang garlic, followed by the butter (about half a block para sa 1.5kg ng crab).

Sauté hanggang maging kulay orange ang mga alimango.

Maglagay ng tomato sauce na sapat para ma-cover ang crabs.

Lagyan ng konting tubig, mga half cup so the sauce won't be too rich. Pwede damihan kung gusto niyong mas masabaw ang inyong dish.

Slice up small siling labuyo. Kung ilan, depende kung gaano kaanghang niyo gusto. Five to seven pieces, may spicy kick na 'yan.

Season with salt and sugar to taste.

Serve hot.

Baked Spaghetti by Chef RV Manabat

Spaghetti or pasta dishes are a staple in everyone’s Noche Buena, but Chef RV Manabat is putting a particular twist with his version of Baked Spaghetti. Watch his recipe below:

Cathedral Windows by Ninong Ry

Ninong Ry, or Ryan Morales Reyes, known for his cooking videos Facebook and Youtube, shares his favorite dessert recipe. After all, no meal is complete without desserts! Here's his hacked window cathedral recipe:

Christmas more magical with Coke

Come Christmas, we believe that magic is everywhere. It is present in every gift that we give to our community, in the moments shared with friends, and in every meal shared with family.

In the Philippines, celebrations are made even more special and magical whenever there is a bottle of Coca-Cola. In fact, no celebration is complete without it.

“When my papa was still alive, we used to give a moment of silence not only for prayer but also when we are about to open that super cold bottle of Coca-Cola. That release and sizzle that you hear somehow makes everyone feel right at home and the sound is so familiar na alam namin simula na ng celebrasyon,” Dimples says.

“Being in the restaurant industry for many years, I tend to get busy during the holidays. So, whenever I get invited to a potluck Christmas party, I always get the role of bringing Coca-Cola because I'm always busy and too tired to cook. Coca-Cola is always present at Christmas and in every celebration,” Ninong Ry shares.

Through the years, Coca-Cola has been a witness to every Filipinos ups and downs, celebrations, and get-togethers.

“Bata pa lang ako, Coca-Cola fan na talaga ako and ang family ko! Kaya never nawawala ‘yan sa mga handaan, lalo 'pag Christmas. Parang in all my special moments and celebrations with family, may bote ng Coke sa lamesa,” Manabat says.

Every time a bottle of Coca-cola is opened, it is as if magic comes out in every bottle. This is because Coca-cola embodies the holiday virtues of human connection, togetherness and the importance of meal sharing.

What are your magical moments with Coca-cola? Share these using #PaskongCocaCola and #IbahagiAngMagic when you visit Coca-cola on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.