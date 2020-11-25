THE BUDGETARIAN
WATCH: SM spreads Christmas spirit to netizens in heartwarming video
(Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without those touching seasonal advertisements that truly tug at one's heartstrings. And with only a few weeks left before the holidays, SM Supermalls has released its own Christmas video titled, “Kapitbahay.”

The video features a Filipino family and their grumpy next door neighbor, Lola Celia. The family just can’t wait to celebrate Christmas and enjoy some quality time with each other.

Despite the smiles and warm greetings from her neighbors, Lola Celia remains sullen. But all that changes when she sees the dazzling decorations of her neighbors and she is reminded of how magnificent and heartwarming Christmas can be. In the end, she joins the family next door and they all share a wonderful Noche Buena.

Aside from highlighting everything that Filipinos can look forward to this Yuletide season, "Kapitbahay" shows us that we can make the magic of Christmas come alive and share the joy with others despite the tough year we've been through.

The video reminds us why celebrating a meaningful Christmas this year is even more important than ever. We all need each other during this difficult time and in the Philippines, the people around us become extensions of our family with whom we celebrate and enjoy the season.

"Kapitbahay" also showcased Filipino traditions that we hold dear, as well as Christmas being the time for kindness and generosity. Especially after the hardships this year, part of sparking joy this Christmas is sharing our time and blessings with our loved ones and that’s what will make it special.

Just like in the video, you can also make your family and the people around you feel safe, loved, and special this Holiday season. Christmas time may not always be perfect, especially this year, but spending it with family makes it perfectly right.

Get into the spirit of Christmas with SM. #SamaSamaTayoSaPaskoAtSM

 

For more information, like and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.

