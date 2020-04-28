COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
You can now order your CDO favorites via FB Messenger, Viber and SMS.
Photo Release
CDO Foodsphere launches online home delivery for customers
(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — CDO Foodsphere Inc., one of the leading food companies in the Philippines, recently launched its online food delivery service called CDO Foodstore Home Delivery.

The platform allows consumers to order from a selection of CDO’s well-loved products like CDO Funtastyk Tocino, Sweet Ham, Karne Norte, San Marino and Danes Cheese. They can also enjoy CDO’s newest products like the CDO Loaf Bread and CDO Premium Tonkatsu.

“With the challenges on access to food brought about by the enhanced community quarantine, we had to respond immediately to the call of our consumers,” says Janna Ong, manager of CDO’s Emerging Businesses.

Consumers may order using FB Messenger or by contacting 0917 821 4550 through SMS and Viber. Their orders will be served by one of the company’s CDO Foodstores located in strategic areas within Metro Manila.

“We have 25 CDO Foodstores, with 22 of them in key locations in Metro Manila. These foodstores are within or around densely-populated communities that is why we are confident that we will be able to really help consumers to have undisrupted access to food for their families,” Ong added.

Customers simply have to wait for the order confirmation, proceed with online payment through BDO and BPI online banking. Once the payment is confirmed, their orders can be picked up the next day through Grab, Lalamove and other third-party delivery services.

The minimum food order is P300, with prices complying with the suggested retail price set by the price freeze amid national health emergency.

“We will never stop looking for ways to help and reach more people, through traditional channels and now through digital. CDO is committed to bring home-style products to every Filipino,” said Ong.

“We are continuously adding features to this service and customers can definitely expect improvement as the days progress. Customers can expect other payment platforms such as PayMaya and G-Cash to be available, as well as strengthened partnerships with other delivery services,” she added.

Locations and contact numbers of CDO Foodstores are found in the company’s website and Facebook pages. There is also the CDO Mobile Foodstore, which was recently launched in Valenzuela City.

 

For additional information, customers may visit https://www.facebook.com/CDOHomeDelivery.

