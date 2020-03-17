ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
GrabFood teamed up with over 1,000 restaurant-partners in Metro Manila and Cebu to allow 24/7 deliveries.
GrabFood Philippines/Photo Release
Food delivery services continue amid Luzon quarantine due to COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Mobile-based food delivery companies GrabFood and Foodpanda will continue their services in light of the enhanced quarantine imposed in Luzon on Monday.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, GrabFood said: "Upon careful assessment of the situation on ground and after discussing with our regulators, we have resumed GrabFood and GrabExpress operations as of 1:30 p.m. today, March 17, with skeletal delivery-fleet. The decision was made to support the food establishments that will continue to operate and maintain continuous flow of goods to serve the essential needs of Filipinos during these trying times.

"Delivery-partners are advised to prioritize safety and wear full GrabFood gear at all times. We will continue to exercise strict safety measures such as contactless delivery, temperature checks, increased cleaning frequency of delivery-bags, and more in cooperation with our merchant-partners."

In a separate statement sent to Philstar.com, Foodpanda said: "As clarified by the leadership of the Department of Trade and Industry, foodpanda is allowed to operate along with other food services platforms as providers of basic necessities. In light of this recent mandate, we would like to reassure you that foodpanda continues to operate as usual with free delivery on every order.

We value the safety of everyone in our community, and have introduced new measures to ensure you feel secure while using our service. Our rider hubs provide hand sanitizer and masks free of charge to all our riders, who are instructed to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery. We're in constant communication with our restaurant partners over the latest World Health Organization notices, advising them on the health and safety practices that go beyond our already high food hygiene expectations."

The company encourages customers to switch to online payment to "easily keep unnecessary human interactions to a minimum."

"Our commitment remains with supporting all our riders, restaurant partners and valued customers as we go through this tough time together as a nation. Rest assured we will keep you updated with any further developments," the statement read.

COVID-19 COVID-19 PANDEMIC GRAB PHILIPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Food delivery services continue amid Luzon quarantine due to COVID-19
1 hour ago
Mobile-based food delivery companies GrabFood and Foodpanda will continue their services in light of the enhanced quarantine...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
23 hours ago
Food delivery services share measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission
23 hours ago
Food delivery services companies released a statement to assure the public of the preventive measures the companies have taken...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
5 days ago
1920s Shanghai glam meets modern Chinese cuisine
By Scott and Therese Garceau | 5 days ago
Food empress Grace Lee takes us back to the future with Shanghai Saloon, a modern Chinese restaurant with a 1920s speakeasy...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
5 days ago
Cooking eggs by the numbers
By Sharwin Tee | 5 days ago
If there’s one ingredient that chefs not only love to cook but also eat, it’s the seemingly simple chicken e...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
From sarap-to-the-bones to sarap-in-a-bun: Savor Max’s all-time favorite chicken, now in a sandwich
7 days ago
Max’s Restaurant has done it again with a classic reinvention of its all-time favorite Sarap-To-The-Bones® fried...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
Barbecue, meatballs, etc.: Samar shows many ways of cooking 'tahong'
7 days ago
Forming the culinary identity of Samar are 24 municipalities and two cities that hold distinct heirloom recipes close to...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with