Lavender, mint, bergamot orange lead fragrance trends for 2025

A person poses for a picture during a visit to Mayfield Lavender Farm in Carshalton, southern England on July 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Scents of lavender and bergamot orange are expected to be the most sought-after fragrances this new year.

Fragrances saw a big boost in 2024 as TikTok users broke down all the scents they like and use, with some comparative posts making it to other social media platforms.

Discussions on scents carry on into 2025, but the question now is what fragrances will people be looking to use more?

When it comes to boosting one's mood, the go-to scent for stress and anxiety relief is lavender, which also helps in improving sleep quality, hence its popularity for essential oils.

Another popular choice to obtain that invigorating and refreshing feeling is mint, since it evokes energy and inspiration.

The scent of the bergamot orange is growing in selections as seen in perfumes like Le Labo's Bergamote 22 and MALIN+GOETZ Bergamot. The fruit itself is small and bitter, but its scent is a captivating mix of fruity and spicy, making it a flexible and motivating selection.

Consumer trends search company Spate found that "foodie fragrances" received a 139.6% increase in searches year-on-year until December 2023; while "gourmand fragrances" garnered a 77.5% increase.

Fashion outlet Business of Fashion believes the spike is linked to people's nostalgia, or an indication of the general cravings of today's consumers.

D.S. & Durga, a fragrance company that grew in popularity last year, is familiar with the the correlation of taste scent especially with perfume selections like the sweet and nutty Pistachio and the toasted Deep Dark Vanilla.

Experts are expecting floral scents to make a comeback in 2015, particularly in terms of exploration and experimentation, though garden smells will never falter with examples like Hermes Equipage Geranium, Dior Homme Intense, and Dior Sauvage Elixir.

AXE Fine Fragrances boasts of all these trends in its collection of three scents, co-created with Ann Gottlieb, the nose behind most of the beloved perfumes from Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Christian Dior.

