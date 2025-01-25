Heart Evangelista admits lip enhancement

Heart Evangelista was the special guest of New York-based Filipino fashion designer Josie Natori during the latter’s 45th fashion show in The Peninsula Manila Hotel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Heart Evangelista got candid when she said she had her lips enhanced, but stressed that the rest of her face is real.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram, the actress, who is currently in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, shared about it after she was shown an old magazine cover.

“Lips lang ‘yung naiba. Lips lang ‘yung pinagawa ko,” Heart said.

“It’s true. I’m just saying the truth. If you don’t accept, well, wait for judgment day. Because this is all real except that,” she added, referring to her lips.

There were online users who have asked about procedures done on her face. Heart stressed that she was born with her face.

For those who still doubt it, she said that she might go to a doctor to have her face checked.

“Ayaw nilang maniwala sa akin. Alam mo, one of these days, pupunta talaga ako sa doctor. Magpapa-X-ray ako. I don’t know how they can prove,” the actress said.

In an Instagram live in March last year, Heart admitted that she was traumatized after a lip enhancement procedure went wrong.

“I did get lip filler. I just didn’t want to talk about it because I was super traumatized. I did it with somebody that was very, very close to me, but he didn’t have the license to do my lips,” she said last March.

Heart ended that she found another doctor to take out the filler and fix her uneven lips. She advised her followers then to practice caution when it comes to seeking cosmetic procedures.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista recalls 'traumatic' cosmetic procedure experience