Andrea Brillantes believes God made her beautiful to face challenges in life

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes sees her good looks as a blessing that helped her go through challenges in life.

In a segment of "ASAP Natin 'To," Fyang Smith, the latest winner of "Pinoy Big Brother," asked Andrea on how Andrea managed to achieve having a face like hers.

She was also asked for her reaction to the recent poll by TC Candler where she emerged on top of Top Beautiful Faces of 2024 poll.

“Siguro binigay sa'kin ni Lord 'yung ganitong mukha kasi madami akong pagdadaanan sa life," Andrea said.

"So sabi niya, ’At least gawin nating maganda ’tong babaeng ‘to.’ Kasi minsan umaabot talaga ako sa point [na] alam mo 'yon..." she added.

WATCH: Andrea Brillantes reacts to her top finish at annual global beauty poll

She thanked God for giving her a beautiful face.

"‘Lord, alam mo, thank you na lang din sa mukha ko po,’” she said.

“Sa mukha ko kasi na ’to, nabayaran ko 'yung pampakain ng family ko, lahat ng ’to, nagagawa ko dahil sa face ko,” she added.

Recently, Andrea denied a basher's claim that she underwent plastic surgery.

Andrea posted a TikTok video where she wrote, "My face card at nine years old.” It was a reply to a netizen who asked, "Baka ginawa ni doc?" The video shows a compilation of Andrea's photos since she was young.

“Pretty since day one baby. Pretty with or without enchantments,” she captioned the post.

Andrea led the seven Filipinas, including former No. 1 Liza Soberano and new entry BINI’s Aiah, in the list of 100 most beautiful faces of 2024. — Video from AchiVibes YouTube channel

