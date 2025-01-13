Southeast Asia clothing brands collaborate for SEA No Borders Collection

Giorgi Krisno and Tamish Aswani from Ageless Galaxy, Hugh Ko and Jack Gan from Pestle & Mortar Clothing, along with brothers Emil and Vince Javier from DBTK, were present at a brief program hosted by Liza Guillon recently in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines’ Don’t Blame the Kids (DBTK), Indonesia’s Ageless Galaxy and Malaysia’s Pestle and Mortar Clothing collaborated for S.E.A. No Borders Collection.

Tamish explained that the collaboration took years to materialize, as each brand was busy with individual projects. They finally managed to align their schedules and dedicate the necessary time to bring this collaborative effort to life.

“This whole collection was designed through our WhatsApp group chat and Zoom calls, which is wild and also amazing,” Tamish said.

Six years ago, Ageless Galaxy and PMC did a collaboration, and the success of that partnership inspired them to seek another streetwear brand from a different Southeast Asian country for a new project, which is how DBTK became involved.

“This is just the beginning. We were just talking about home many more cities we’re going to bring to this,” Tamish said.

When asked regarding the name of the collection, Hugh said that it was inspired by the spirit of unity and limitless potential within the Southeast Asian streetwear community.

“S.E.A. represents our region, but it also stands for the idea of connection — how our culture, creativity, and ambition transcend borders. It’s a celebration of how, despite our differences in language or geography, we’re united by the same drive to tell stories, push boundaries, and make an impact,” Hugh said.

“We’re literally saying that there are no borders or boundaries between us because we’re very like-minded people,” Tamish added.

Each brand designed a piece for the S.E.A. No Bounds, S.E.A. No Borders Collection, while receiving feedback from one another on each work to reach a harmonic result.

DBTK hosted the Philippine launch of the collection. The brand’s 12-year journey in the Philippine streetwear scene is a testament to their unwavering dedication. Through countless events, they've not only showcased their brand but also fostered a passionate community.

“We’ve focused the brand for your not so ordinary youth; those who dream, those who work hard, those who consistently give it their all to be achievers,” Emil said.

