Hayden Kho gifts Vicki Belo a rare Hermes Birkin bag

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Hayden Kho surprised his wife Vicki Belo with a rare Hermes bag.

In her Instagram account, Vicki posted a video wherein Hayden gave her an Hermes Faubourg bag.

"My Hermes Heart is so HAPPY!!! This bag is so hard to get in-store but @dochayden and our amazing SAs from Hermes Paris really made magic happen this season. Yeeeeeeee!!!!" Vicki captioned the video.

According to PurseBop, the bag draws inspiration from the architectural beauty of its flagship boutique at 24 Rue du Fubourg Saint-Honore.

"This miniature Birkin showcases the iconic facade, all rendered in Hermès’ most luxurious leathers. Initially released in two colorways – Day and Night – the Faubourg Birkin beautifully captures the essence of the boutique at different times of the day," the write-up described the most-sought after bag.

The Faubourg is said to be elusive for many Hermes collectors that only a select handful of celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, Nita Ambadi, Cardi B and Heart Evangelista, to name a few, have been spotted having it.

The bag is priced at $32,300 or P1.8 million. But because of its rarity, the resale market is priced at P16.2 million.

