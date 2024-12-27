Beauty queens, media personalities honored at Philippine pageantry awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Mainstream Pageant and Events Media Circle of the Philippines (MPEMCP), otherwise known as the Philippine Pageantry Organization, bestowed recognition to individuals and entities during its recent 2nd Philippine Pageantry Excellence Awards held at the Music Museum.

Carousel Productions' Miss Earth pageant, fashion designer Amir Sali, costume designer Patrick Isorena, swimwear designer Justine Aliman, Miss World 1973 Evangeline Pascual, media personality Joee Guillas, pageant trainer JV Canta, Mister Grand Philippines Organization, Miss Earth pageant spokesperson Mylene Misolas, Mrs. Universe Philippines national director Charo Laude, and yours truly (as pageant correspondent for the year) were among the honorees during the occasion.

Other recipients included Pawee Ventura (Missosology), Edge Tenoria (Pageantology 101), Anton Eder (Pageant Talk), regional pageant site Laagan sa Sugbu, reigning Mrs. Cosmos International Cecilia Regala Cruz, Mr. Grand Philippines 2024 Jonathan Perez, ALV Pageant Circle, Miss Earth Air 2012 Stephany Stefanowitz, trans advocate Barbie Arcache, and pageant archivist Celso Caparas.

Quezon City 5th District councilor Aiko Melendez, who was named one of the Outstanding Women of the Philippines, in her keynote speech said, "I make sure that I excel because of the trust given to me. I'll make this award as the fuel and inspiration to do more."

The event also lauded the efforts of change makers and leaders, such as news anchor Nelson Canlas, councilor James Yap, TV hosts Kim Atienza and Diana Meneses, movie producer and engineer Benjie Austria, TV network executive Bigboy Villariza, entrepreneurs Sheeralene Shirata and Andrew de Real, celebrity mom Angelica Yulo, drag queen Penelope Penshoppe, TV segment anchors Marc Logan and Bill Velasco, composer Vehnee Saturno, and media couple Julius Babao and Christine Bersola.

The annual recognition mirrors the organization's standard of excellence, as well as its continuing advocacy projects in the provinces of Iloilo, Rizal, Zamboanga del Sur (Pagadian City) and Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan and Dipolog). For its eighth year, its charitable drive recipients were children suffering from hydrocephalus, Marife Templa and Baby Jocelyn.

The ceremony also named "Tiktoclock," Net 25, Palm Grill, A2Z channel 11, Wine & Fit, Asian TV Heritage channel, Nailandia/Skinlandia, 96.3 Easy Rock, Organic Spirulina, and the "Open for Business TV" show as Outstanding Brands of 2024.

Among the women honorees, actors Andrea del Rosario and Sugar Mercado were proclaimed as Best Dressed for the evening.

This year's awarding presented an impressive performers lineup that included Miss Saigon alumna Ima Castro, Inner Voices, and fast-rising P-pop group Cloud7.

