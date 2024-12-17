So much gifting! SM Beauty’s picks for every personality this holiday season

Imagine walking into SM Beauty, greeted by vibrant Christmas displays bursting with beauty treasures just waiting to be discovered. Each corner is filled with a variety of thoughtful gifts designed to bring joy and warmth to your loved ones.

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is in full swing and with it comes the joy of gift-giving! We all know that finding the perfect presents for everyone on your list can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming, especially with busy schedules and long to-do lists.

That’s where SM Beauty’ "So Much Gifting" pop-up steps in to transform your holiday shopping into a delightful adventure!

Launched last November 14 at SM Beauty Makati, the So Much Gifting pop-up offers an incredible selection of carefully curated gift sets and beauty essentials, making it easy to find the ideal gift for every special person in your life—whether it’s mom, dad, siblings, friends or your beloved grandparents.

To further level up customers’ gift-giving this year, SM Beauty also offers custom holiday paper bags in all stores, free with any purchase of holiday gift sets.

For the mom who pours her heart into everything she does, luxurious skincare sets from Estée Lauder and Lancôme offer those well-deserved moments of pampering and self-care. And for our hardworking dads who always put others first, a sophisticated grooming kit or a classic cologne from brands like Calvin Klein or Mont Blanc is a heartfelt way to show your appreciation.

When it comes to your friends and other family members, the options are truly endless! Whether they’re teenagers exploring makeup for the first time or young adults perfecting their skincare routines, there is so much shopping and gifting to be done at SM Beauty.

Picture the excitement on their faces when they unwrap trendy makeup palettes, nourishing skincare sets, or professional hair tools like sleek flat irons and stylish curling wands. For your friends, gift sets from cult favorite brands like YSL, Burberry, Laneige, Kerastase, Kiehl’s, and NARS will have them feeling glamorous and chic this holiday season.

Of course, customers can experience the sprit of so much gifting across all 76 SM Beauty stores in the Philippines where they can discover gifts for everyone.

Pressed for time? Avail of SM Store’s Personal Shopper service and let our team do the shopping for you and have it delivered to your door steps. Simply visit https://smstore.com/personal-shopper/ for more details.

With So Much Gifting, there’s so much joy to spread, so much love to share, and so much to cherish. Let SM Beauty be your partner in creating heartfelt memories and thoughtful gifts that truly celebrate the spirit of Christmas!

