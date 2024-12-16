Want to be that â€˜girlâ€™s girlâ€™ without the pressure of perfection? Try these doable tips

Want to be that ‘girl’s girl’ without the pressure of perfection? Try these doable tips

MANILA, Philippines — Between the endless aesthetic morning routines, fit checks, running era posts and perfectly curated feeds of “that girl” on social media, there's another vibe that is low-key thriving on the internet—the girl’s girl.

A girl's girl in 2024 is someone who lifts other girlies up. While she has her days, she knows she can still slay. She finds beauty in authentic and unfiltered moments. She doesn’t gatekeep her glow-up secrets.

If you’re looking for a sign to ditch the pressure of perfection, this is it. We're about to spill doable tea and money-mindful and convenient tips to feel good every day.

1. Bye 10-step skincare routine. Hello, simplified one.

Skip the 10-step routine and no more buying random products online just because it’s trending. Instead, opt for products that are packed with powerhouse ingredients.

Maxi 2-in-1 Cleanser + Toner understands the assignment. Unlike other liquid cleansers that only clean your face, Maxi's formula acts as both a cleanser and toner. This combination helps effectively remove dirt and excess oil while balancing and preparing your skin for the next steps of your routine.

The Pimple Clearing variant comes with 1% Salicylic Acid that gently clears out excess oil and dead skin cells, while helping fight pimples and prevent unwanted breakouts.

Maxi 2-in-1 Cleanser + Toner is also available in the Whitening variant. This bestie has got just the right Niacinamide (2%) to help even out your skin tone and keep your glow.

2. Sneak in a little exercise

While we’re on the topic of glowing from within, a girl’s girl finds a clever way to sneak in exercise in her routine.

Like your new multitasking skincare bestie, use your study break to do some quick stretches or to dance to your favorite hits. Meeting up with your besties? Invite them to walk around the city while coffee shop hunting.

3. The present is a present

It’s quite tricky to stay in the moment when everything is so fast-paced these days. Still, a girl’s girl knows it’s okay to pause and be thankful for the present and what's in front of you.

Say you complemented your self-care day with a skincare routine. Don’t rush into it. Be intentional and gently glide the product.

Savor how the product takes care of your skin, and enjoy the idea that you didn’t have to empty your pockets to take care of yourself.

4. Fuel your body like the queen you are

Eating healthy isn’t complicated for a girl’s girl like you. You opt for a non-fad approach to eating well.

You prioritize hydrating with good ‘ol water. Yes, you eat out at times, but most of your meals are two-in-one, too. You bond with your loved ones over a home cooked meal with carefully-chosen and nourishing ingredients.

5. Have a confidence toolkit

Keep items that boost your mood easily accessible: your fave lip gloss and a killer playlist.

When you're travelling or need to pull an all-nighter with your friends for a group project overnight, keep a handy Cleanser + Toner in your toolkit to remove dirt, excess oil in the long run and to help prevent those unexpected breakout moments (because we've all been there!).

6. Connect with your besties

A girl’s girl nourishes every inch of who she is—from her skin up to her core.

Connect with the people that let you glow. Share tips or celebrate wins—be it like finding your ideal skincare product or acing your thesis defense while staying fresh.

Remember, you are a girl’s girl. For you, life isn't about perfection—it's about finding what works for you. Find your true self by starting with the basics, like a wallet-friendly skincare routine. Because when you feel good in your skin, everything else just hits different.

