Carlos Yulo wears 'fabric of the future' by Avel Bacudio, DOST-PTRI

Olympian Carlos Yulo wears an Avel Bacudio creation that celebrates the Philippines' 'fabric of the future.'

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Avel Bacudio collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) in a fundraising fashion show called “Gintong Sinag: Hinabi ng Lakas, Ginawa nang may Pagmamalaki.”

Held on March 25 at the newly opened Pasig River Esplanade near Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, the show was a fusion of tradition and technology. The clothes were crafted from Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF), as the DOST-PTRI continues to lead the way in textile innovation, preserving tradition while steadfastly embracing the future.

In his social media accounts, Bacudio posted: “'GINTONG SINAG' isang liham para sa bansang Pilipinas at sa ating mga atletang Pilipino mula noon, hanggang ngayon, hangad na mag-bigay ng karangalan sa bansang sinilangan, at hindi susuko kilanman para sa MEDALYANG GINTO, sa ating mga henerasyon ngayon wag tayong susuko, hindi hadlang ang hirap at kapos sa buhay para sa gintong pangarap, ipagpatuloy natin ang ating adhikain na iwagayway ang bandila sa larangan ng PALAKASAN at ISPORTS sa buong mundo. MABUHAY kayong lahat at hangad sa bawat isa sa inyo ang tagumpay... dahil ang tagumpay n'yo ay TAGUMPAY NG BAWAT PILIPINO."

After a parade of Pinoy athletic greats, Paralympians and students from the National Academy of Sports, global gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, served as the finale model wearing a sustainable show-stopping, sports luxe outfit.

“Designed by Avel Bacudio in collaboration with the DOST-PTRI, Yulo’s outfit was a fusion of tradition and technology. Crafted from Philippine Tropical Fabrics made with cotton-pineapple blended yarns developed by DOST-PTRI, and featuring an intricate Yakan weave from Basilan, the garment highlighted resilience, sustainability, and the artistry of Filipino weavers,” a DOST-PTRI statement read.

DOST-PTRI has developed yarns which “blend natural textile fibers, such as pineapple leaf, banana, and abaca with cotton or other carrier fibers, resulting in durable, texture-enhanced fabrics with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability,” the statement added.

In a separate event, DOST-PTRI director Dr. Julius L. Leaño Jr. stressed the importance of high-quality Philippine fabrics: “The value of Philippine textiles goes beyond beauty and creativity; it’s about authenticity, and ensuring these textiles bring tangible benefits to our communities.”

Bacudio and the DOST-PTRI hoped that Yulo’s support for their initiative was a powerful message: Philippine textiles are not just part of history — they are the fabric of the future.

“To the weavers on every island of our homeland, you will always be in my heart,” Bacudio posted on his social-media pages. “Through thread, weaving, and love, we honor the culture and artistry that we will pass down to the next generation.”

