Miss Universe Philippines 2025 reveals leading Face of New Moon delegates

These ladies currently lead the poll for the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Face of New Moon. The winner will be announced on the coronation night on May 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Ten (10) delegates are leading the poll of the Miss Universe 2025 Face of New Moon search.

The organization together with corporate sponsor New Moon will name a winner who will be awarded a lucrative deal as the product's new brand ambassador in an endorsement contract.

On a social media post on Facebook, New Moon Beauty wrote, "These stunning queens are leading the race to become the newest Face of New Moon. But it's not over yet — your votes still hold the power! Voting deadline is on April 20 at 12 noon — so keep the votes coming!"

Currently blooming on the polls, in alphabetical order, are:

Gabrielle Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

Angeleyh Caballero Pasco (Davao)

Eloisa Jauod (Laguna)

Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Rhancoise Marie Mayangitan (Pampanga)

Andrea Cayabyab (Pangasinan)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Millen Joy Cabigas (Siargao)

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna), and

Chelsea Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat)

The Face of New Moon winner will be revealed with the rest of the winners of the special and corporate awards and this year's set of queens on May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Stay tuned!

