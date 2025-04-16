Avel Bacudio features Philippine tropical fabrics at fundraising show

Avel Bacudio (left) with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and athletes, including two-time Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo (third from left) at the 'Gintong Sinag' fundraising fashion show on March 25, 2025 at the Pasig River Esplanade in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic excellence and sartorial artistry were showcased at “Gintong Sinag: Hinabi ng Lakas, Ginawa nang may Pagmamalaki” fundraising fashion show by Avel Bacudio on March 25 at the Pasig River Esplanade near Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila.

In collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), the show was a fusion of tradition and technology. Most of the outfits were crafted from Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF).

The DOST-PTRI developed yarns that blend natural textile fibers, such as pineapple leaf, banana, and abaca with cotton or other carrier fibers. This resulted in durable, texture-enhanced fabrics with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Ang koleksyon na ito ay isang liham ng pag-ibig sa Pilipinas. Gusto kong lumikha ng mga piraso na naglalaman ng diwa ng ating bandila – ang lakas nito, ang kagandahan nito, at ang katatagan nito – habang itinataguyod din ang kahanga-hangang talento ng ating mga lokal na manghahabi at mga burdador,” said Bacudio, a native of Buhi, Camarines Sur, who burst into the fashion scene in the early 2000s with his avant-garde aesthetic.

The chic and patriotic “Sports Luxe” eco-conscious collection was Bacudio’s tribute to Filipino athletes who have brought honor to the country as well as those who have the great potential to become future champions but unfortunately lacking in funds for their training.

Emerging gymnastics champion Karl Yulo served as the torchbearer for the opening salvo, while his brother Carlos Yulo, the double Paris 2024 Olympics gymnastics gold medalist, closed the show in a heartwarming way.

Two-time Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio, Paris 2024 boxing bronze medalist Aira Villegas, and basketball heartthrob Ricci Rivero strutted proudly on the runway with Paralympians swimmer Angel Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan.

Also on the runway were multiple Sambo gold medalist Chino Sy-Tancontian and Southeast Asian Games gymnastics gold medalist Daniella Regie de la Pisa.

Bacudio also featured the young hopefuls from the National Academy of Sports (NAS), which was created through Republic Act 11470, and “was institutionalized to recognize and develop exceptionally talented students from all sectors, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups. Pursuant to the law, the NAS System is an attached institution of the DepEd, in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission.”

“I went to [NAS] in Pampanga, and they really need more funds. So, sabi ko, ito ang advocacy ko ngayon,” shared Bacudio.

Students from NAS walked proudly with professional models during the show, which was produced by Mr. and Mrs. Jose Antonio Goitia, directed by the Dubai-based Lotho, with Larry Asistin as creative production head, styling by Sir George Salon and creative styling by Robi Lolin.

Ethically produced with strong emphasis on sustainable luxury, cultural preservation and economic empowerment, “Gintong Sinag” blended tradition and innovation that Bacudio is championing nowadays.

“Ang pagiging sustainable ay hindi lamang nauuso; ito ay isang responsibilidad. Mayroon tayong maraming likas na yaman at tradisyonal na kasanayan sa Pilipinas, at tungkulin natin na gamitin ang mga ito nang responsable at etikal,” Bacudio said. “Sa pagpili ng lokal, hindi lamang tayo lumilikha ng magagandang kasuotan kundi nagbibigay pugay din tayo sa ating mga komunidad at pinoprotektahan ang ating kapaligiran.”

RELATED: Carlos Yulo wears 'fabric of the future' by Avel Bacudio, DOST-PTRI