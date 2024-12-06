Beauty brand drops Maris Racal as endorser following Anthony Jennings issue

MANILA, Philippines — Dazzle Me, a beauty and cosmetic brand, ended their partnership with controversial actress Maris Racal.

In its Facebook page, the brand said that it's a hard decision to part ways with Maris but they need to maintain their integrity.

"At Dazzle Me, we have always been about inclusivity, authenticity, and making the right choices even when they're tough or uncomfortable. These values are at the heart of the brand and in everything we do," the brand said.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end our partnership with Maris Racal.

"Working with her has been an amazing journey - her energy, humor, and authenticity resonated deeply with our vision of a bold and inspiring Gen Z icon."

Even though they parted ways, the brand asked for "kindness and empathy" from online users.

"However, we determined that moving in a different direction is necessary to remain consistent with the principles that guide our brand. As we move forward, may we also take this moment to advocate for kindness and empathy within the online space," it said.

"Dazzle Me remains dedicated in encouraging everyone to make choices rooted in chosen values and principles. Thank you for your understanding and supporting the values that make us Bold, Boundless, and Beautiful," it added.

