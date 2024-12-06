As Maris Racal turns off comments, bashers turn to Anthony Jennings

The Maris Racal-Anthony Jennings issue has outpaced other major news stories such as the abrupt declaration of martial law in South Korea, which broke out at around the same time.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal has turned off the comments section of her Instagram (IG) page after receiving heavy backlash over alleged cheating with onscreen partner Anthony Jennings.

Anthony's IG comment section, however, was still on, so he received hate comments from social media users.

"Your ex was there when you were a nobody," an Instagram user commented on Anthony.

"NAKALIMUTAN MO YUNG UTOS NI MARIS NA MAG DELETE," another netizen commented.

"I never comment on celebrity issues ever but the level of disrespect and pain this man did to her girlfriend for how many years is insane. Let this be a lesson that your fame won’t cover your dirty tracks and the truth will always prevail," another commented.

Maris' last post was her endorsement from a whitening product, a few hours before Anthony's ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the cheating allegations on her IG story.

Maris was allegedly supposed to announce her new brand endorsement after the announcement of the whitening product endorsement, but the cheating issue went viral. This has not yet been confirmed by the actress or her camp.

RELATED: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings issue: Lawyer breaks down legal options