Beauty line with 2-in-1 dryer, styler launched

MANILA, Philippines — Tech company Acer goes beyond its usual laptops, tablets and gaming PCs with the introduction of its beauty line under its lifestyle brand, Acerpure.

The Philippine launch coincided with the recent launch of the music video and song by its Philippine ambassadors, P-pop groups SB19 and G22, last Sunday in SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Acer unveiled the first of its beauty products, which includes a hair dryer and a 2-in-1 styling tool.

The Taiwan-headquartered tech giant introduced its Beauty HD1 ionic hair dryer that uses a 22 million anion technology, which helps reduce frizz and add shine to the hair.

Drying the hair is faster and easier with its ProDry Nozzle feature that is said to evenly distribute heat to dry the hair while preventing damage. It also boasts of a five-minute ultra-quick dry function for those who are always on-the-go in the morning.

The HD2, on the other hand, is an ionic hair dryer and styler that comes with seven styler attachments, as seen in the promotional video featuring ambassador, K-pop star Dara.

As the 2NE1 member showed in the promotional video for the new styler and dryer in one, the HD2 features a high-speed brushless DC motor, 2.2 hundred million anion technology, and a three-minute ultra-quick dry function.

Dara was able to switch to different looks with its different attachments that also come with a haircare AI (Artificial Intelligence) mode, a smart clean function, and a portable, ultra-lightweight design.

“Acerpure is a powerful tool that is user-friendly and for everyday use, especially for those of us who are going to travel,” said Brand Manager Carlo Rapisora.

In time for Christmas and as an introductory price, the hair dryer can be bought at P1,299 from its original price of P1,999, while the hair styler is priced at P4,999 from P5,999. These can be purchased at authorized resellers, Acer Concept Stores, and Acer Philippines Online Stores are qualified for the promo. The promotion runs until December 31.

