Eva Noblezada graces magazine cover's Christmas, New Year issue

MANILA, Philippines — Stage actress Eva Noblezada is the face of Vogue Philippines' December 2024-January 2025 issue.

Shot by Harold Julian in New York and wearing Schiaparelli and Marc Jacobs, the fashion editorial showed the Broadway and West End star as she shared the spiritual side of inhabiting a role.

“Even if I’m feeling anxious, the second I go into my character and I begin that transformation, I use that energy and transform that into part of my character, my voice, or the way that I move,” Eva said.

“By the end of the show, my body might be exhausted, but my spirit feels refreshed, renewed,” she added.

The issue is inspired by homecoming, heritage, personal spaces, and community, concepts that pervade in this beloved season. Filipino Christmas traditions is the focal point in an editorial shot by Colin Dancel and styled by David Milan, framed by an essay by author Ige Ramos.

“From the early morning calls to prayer at Simbang Gabi to the joyful gatherings of Noche Buena, each custom reflects deep-rooted values of faith, community, generosity, and love,” he wrote.

Also in this issue: Civil rights activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen shares her fight for all women; the closets of Monet Recio Schemm and Jason Dhakal; Mary Katrantzou’s debut collection for Bulgari; Robby Sylianteng and the First United Building’s creative rebirth; Leah Puyat’s thoughts on girlhood; and a colorful holiday wish list.

Meanwhile, Donny Pangilinan is on the cover of Vogue Man Philippines. In the cover feature, he said he loves being part of change.

“I’m in a position to help improve the lives of others around me and those who don't have the same privilege and have so much potential to be so much more. I love that I can be a vessel,” he said.

“Being part of change in general will always be something that I look for and be hungry for when I do anything. I love seeing other people happy, especially the ones I love,” he added.

Other stories of change and new chapters in the magazine include: A new fashion vocabulary is expressed in Rajo Laurel’s new men’s collection, which fleshes out his creative process and a renewed sense of exploration; the lessons that Michael Concepcion learned in his life’s journey, which is now rooted in family.

“Time and traditions overlap, creating an outward ring of familiar events, each year more layered than the last,” wrote editor-in-chief Bea Valdes. “Our histories are told in a spectrum of Balikbayan boxes, in the changing versions of our hanging Parols, in the shifting chill of Simbang Gabi. This season opens a gateway to ritual and nostalgia, drawing us back to places that remember us as children — once small and sacred.”

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan talks about change in new magazine cover