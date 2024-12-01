^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan talks about change in new magazine cover

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 2:15pm
Donny Pangilinan talks about change in new magazine cover
Donny Pangilinan is featured in the latest issue of Vogue Man Philippines
Vogue Man Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan takes his role as a person with influence seriously as he graces the cover of a men’s magazine. 

The “Can’t Buy Me Love” star is the cover for Vogue Man Philippines. 

“I’m in a position to help improve the lives of others around me and those who don't have the same privilege and have so much potential to be so much more. I love that I can be a vessel,” Donny said in the interview. 

“Being part of change in general will always be something that I look for and be hungry for when I do anything. I love seeing other people happy, especially the ones I love,” he added. 

The actor was seen on several occasions doing volunteer work, especially during the recent typhoons that struck the country. 

Donny’s latest project recently premiered on the streaming site Viu. He is paired again with his perennial screen partner Belle Mariano in “How To Spot A Red Flag.” 

Meanwhile, West End and Broadway star Eva Noblezada is on the cover for the December 2024-January 2025 issue of Vogue Philippines. 

The Filipino-American theater star was shot in Schiaparelli and Marc Jacobs in an editorial shoot by Harold Julian in New York. 

Eva talked about the process of inhabiting roles. She is known for her roles in “Miss Saigon” and “Les Miserables” and has appeared in the movies “Yellow Rose” and “Easter Sunday.” 

“Even if I’m feeling anxious, the second I go into my character and I begin that transformation, I use that energy and transform that into part of my character, my voice, or the way that I move. By the end of the show, my body might be exhausted, but my spirit feels refreshed, renewed,” Eva said. 

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan, celebs join telethons, relief efforts for 'Kristine' victims

DONNY PANGILINAN

EVA NOBLEZADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles &lsquo;reunite&rsquo;

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles ‘reunite’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 2 days ago
If a picture paints a thousand words, then the fam pic of my good friends, John Estrada and Pri (Priscilla) Meirelles speaks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Gong Yoo Has &lsquo;Perfect Chemistry&rsquo; with Seo Hyun Jin in &lsquo;The Trunk&rsquo;

Why Gong Yoo Has ‘Perfect Chemistry’ with Seo Hyun Jin in ‘The Trunk’

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
In Netflix’s newest South Korean drama “The Trunk,” Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have shown “perfect...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gerald Anderson revealed that he does not want to get involved in the rift between his girlfriend Julia Barretto's family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory

Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
If the timing is perfect, should it be the only basis for a person to commit to a relationship?
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu shares BTS look of calendar girl shoot

Kim Chiu shares BTS look of calendar girl shoot

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Kim Chiu shared some behind-the-scenes look of her photoshoot to become the newest calendar girl of local beverage...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to American football player

Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to American football player

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Hailee Steinfeld is soon tying the knot with her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Jisoo, Fra Lippo Lippi lead Bicol fundraising concert lineup

Kim Jisoo, Fra Lippo Lippi lead Bicol fundraising concert lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean actor Kim Jisoo and Norwegian musical act Fra Lippo Lippi lead the lineup of an upcoming fundraising concert in Bicol...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia wishes to star in a movie with Kathryn Bernardo

Joshua Garcia wishes to star in a movie with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Joshua Garcia revealed that he wants to do a movie with blockbuster actress Kathryn Bernardo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis to surprise daughter Dahlia with her wax figure in Hong Kong

Anne Curtis to surprise daughter Dahlia with her wax figure in Hong Kong

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
It was like a family affair of sorts during the grand unveiling of multimedia superstar Anne Curtis’ Madame Tussauds’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stray Kids at Philippine Arena: K-pop powerhouse &lsquo;dominATEs&rsquo; in captivating show

Stray Kids at Philippine Arena: K-pop powerhouse ‘dominATEs’ in captivating show

By Arielle Pizarro | 1 day ago
Stray Kids opened their “dominATE in Bulacan” show last Nov. 23 with Mountains, shaking up the Philippine Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with