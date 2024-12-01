Donny Pangilinan talks about change in new magazine cover

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan takes his role as a person with influence seriously as he graces the cover of a men’s magazine.

The “Can’t Buy Me Love” star is the cover for Vogue Man Philippines.

“I’m in a position to help improve the lives of others around me and those who don't have the same privilege and have so much potential to be so much more. I love that I can be a vessel,” Donny said in the interview.

“Being part of change in general will always be something that I look for and be hungry for when I do anything. I love seeing other people happy, especially the ones I love,” he added.

The actor was seen on several occasions doing volunteer work, especially during the recent typhoons that struck the country.

Donny’s latest project recently premiered on the streaming site Viu. He is paired again with his perennial screen partner Belle Mariano in “How To Spot A Red Flag.”

Meanwhile, West End and Broadway star Eva Noblezada is on the cover for the December 2024-January 2025 issue of Vogue Philippines.

The Filipino-American theater star was shot in Schiaparelli and Marc Jacobs in an editorial shoot by Harold Julian in New York.

Eva talked about the process of inhabiting roles. She is known for her roles in “Miss Saigon” and “Les Miserables” and has appeared in the movies “Yellow Rose” and “Easter Sunday.”

“Even if I’m feeling anxious, the second I go into my character and I begin that transformation, I use that energy and transform that into part of my character, my voice, or the way that I move. By the end of the show, my body might be exhausted, but my spirit feels refreshed, renewed,” Eva said.

