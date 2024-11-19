Belo Medical Group dominates as Philippines' no. 1 choice for botox and fillers yet again

MANILA, Philippines — Once again, Belo Medical Group (BMG) has raised the bar in aesthetic medicine, cementing its legacy of excellence and innovation in the Philippines.

Last October 16, Belo proudly accepted the prestigious Gold Award from Allergan Aesthetics. This is in recognition of the clinic’s unparalleled commitment to botox and fillers, reasserting its place as the Philippines' pioneer in aesthetic injectables for 2023.

The awarding ceremony at Shangri-La The Fort brought together the industry’s finest, with Belo's founder and medical director, Dr. Vicki Belo, and managing director, Dr. Hayden Kho, and BMG Medical Operations head, Dr. Bettina Cruz.

Accompanying them were BMG’s certified Allergan trainers, all celebrating a legacy that started over three decades ago with Dr. Belo’s pioneering vision.

“Back in 1993, I would fly to the States every month, hand-carrying botox to the Philippines,” Dr. Belo reminisced. “Today, we have a team that reads, trains, and learns, raising the bar on patient care and results. It’s no surprise we’re still number one—26 years strong.”

Her dedication speaks to the essence of Belo’s brand: experience, expertise, and an uncompromising commitment to innovation.

Known for its ability to smooth out fine lines and give a refreshed, youthful look, Belo botox offers patients a soft, natural transformation that erases signs of stress and aging. Belo’s specialised techniques allow for subtle results that bring a harmonious balance to facial features, a go-to for those who want to look rested and radiant.

On the other hand, Belo’s fillers are expertly applied to bring a renewed plumpness to the skin. It also enhances facial contours and provides volume where needed, such as cheeks to lips. These fillers are a patient favourite for creating a rejuvenated look that’s sophisticated yet natural.

Dr. Belo’s words at the ceremony reflected not only the team’s dedication but also a powerful assurance to their patients: “More than anything, I’m proud and grateful to Allergan. This Gold Award is a mark of our strength and a testament to the quality that we’ve built over the years.”

As the trusted destination for aesthetic treatments, Belo Medical Group has shaped the beauty landscape in the Philippines for 34 years, bringing state-of-the-art techniques and unwavering care to every procedure. It invites everyone to experience the expertise and excellence that keeps it a step above the rest.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Belo Medical Group. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.