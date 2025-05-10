Miss Universe PH 2025 Ahtisa Manalo on correct name spelling: 'I don't mind'

Ahtisa Manalo has won the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 title and earned the ticket to represent the country in the Miss Universe edition in Thailand. She is a strong Philippine representative and has the pageant experience to rely on to continue our semi-finals placement and win the fifth crown.

MANILA, Philippines — Is it a T or an H first? Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo herself spelled her name for the benefit of those who are still confused about it.

Philstar.com asked the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines at the queens' victory press conference held at the Citadines Millennium Ortigas on May 6.

“You know, I actually don't mind because growing up all throughout my life people mispronounce my name. They misspell it so I don't really mind because I know they're talking about me.

“But it's spelled A-H-T-I-S-A.

The Quezon beauty also shared the origin of her name, which comes from her Finnish father.

“My father's name is Ahti. It's actually supposed to be pronounced Ahktisa. My biological father, who's Finnish, his name is Ahti and my mom added an S-A for it to be more feminine," Ahtisa explained.

Ahtisa has not been to Finland, saying that she does not have the regular father-daughter relationship with her Finnish dad.

“Oh! I don't have a relationship with my father. We don't have a relationship. We speak every once in a while, but there's no father-daughter relationship just because I've never met him and we don't really speak a lot,” Ahtisa said.

Ahtisa will be representing the Philippines at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November.

