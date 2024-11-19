MJ Lastimosa named new Mister Grand International director

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa is the new international director for the Mister Grand International pageant.

In her Instagram account, MJ announced that she's not going away from the pageantry world.

"Extending my love and support for pageantry not only for the queens but also for every king in the grandest way I can think of," she wrote.

"I accepted the International Director position for Mister Grand International. Lezzgoooo mga mare ko!!!" she added.

Celebrities and beauty queens commented their congratulations to MJ.

"Congrats mare ko," Shamcey Supsup commented.

"Gay iconn talaga ang mami ko!!!!! Congrats!!!" BJ Pascual commented.

MJ represented the country at Miss Universe 2014 where she finished in the Top 10.

